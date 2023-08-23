When deciding where to spend the next four years of my life after high school, my guidance counselor told me to take note of construction during college campus tours. As someone who values aesthetics, I thought this was an absurd thought.
Why would I want to attend a university constantly under construction with chaos and confusion in the air?
As a rising senior in college, I look back on that initial skepticism with a mix of amusement and appreciation. The advice that once seemed bewildering has now taken on a much deeper meaning, shaped by the experiences and growth I've undergone on Rocky Top.
Back then, I conjured images of picturesque campuses adorned with historic architecture and serene landscapes, not the cacophony of construction sites. I couldn't fathom the idea of immersing myself in a place marred by construction zones and the accompanying disarray.
Yet, as I embarked on campus tours, I started to understand the wisdom behind my guidance counselor's words. Those cranes, scaffolds and blocked-off areas were more than just symbols of disruption; they were markers of transformation and progress.
The notion of construction introduced a refreshing authenticity to my perspective. It shattered the illusion of a perfect, unchanging facade, replacing it with a narrative of progress, evolution and hard work. Instead of seeking the polished veneer, I learned to appreciate the beauty in the journey — the journey that the university itself was undertaking and the journey that I, too, was about to embark upon.
Over the next three years, I witnessed firsthand the changes construction brought to the University of Tennessee. The new buildings, renovated facilities and modernized spaces reflect the university's commitment to keep evolving and providing its students with the best resources. Though, I was a bit jealous when the incoming freshman class after me got to experience gourmet food at Rocky Top Dining Hall when all I had was PCB (Presidential Court Building).
Through the rhythm of hammering and the clang of machinery, I've come to appreciate the grit and determination required to create something new. These sounds are echoes of countless hours of planning, design and hard work that go into building structures that will stand for years to come. Just as my education has involved overcoming challenges and embracing change, the physical transformation through construction does too.
As I progressed through my own journey of self-discovery year after year, I realized that personal growth also entails periods of uncertainty and upheaval. The process of constructing new facilities served as a reminder that growth is often messy, requiring us to step out of our comfort zones and navigate through uncharted territories.
Looking back, I now realize that attending a university amidst construction is a metaphor for life itself. It represents the intersection of dreams and hard work, potential and effort and transformation and adaptation. The University of Tennessee's ongoing efforts to improve its physical spaces mirror my pursuit of knowledge and growth.
As I prepare to enter my final year of college, I'm filled with gratitude for the unexpected lessons that construction sites have taught me. The cacophony of progress that once seemed like chaos has become a symphony of growth. The confusion in the air has transformed into clarity about the journey of becoming.
My understanding of aesthetics has evolved beyond surface appearances, and I've come to value the beauty in both the finished masterpiece and the work in progress. Just as life on Rocky Top continues to evolve, so have I — from a hesitant freshman to a senior who embraces the constructive chaos of life's ongoing transformation.
