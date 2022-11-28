The holiday season is a nice break from the hectic college schedule. Most students take the opportunity to travel home and visit family and friends.
Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, there are often numerous family functions and even holiday parties taking place on campus. It can be tough to navigate this while in recovery or just abstaining from alcohol for personal reasons.
Sobriety is difficult to maintain under any circumstances. In college, there are certain pressures to engage in drinking. While going home for the holidays, there can also be more pressure to engage in drinking and heavy alcohol use.
Many studies have shown that students come to college with established drinking habits. It is estimated that 33% of college students engaged in binge drinking in the past month.
The college environment can be challenging for someone in recovery or any individual wanting to maintain some level of sobriety.
Staying sober over the holiday season is not impossible. However, it does take some planning along with maintaining the mindset of not wanting to drink or do drugs. Some of the following tips may help whether you are in recovery or abstaining from alcohol over the holidays.
Become familiar with H.A.L.T: hunger, anger, loneliness and tiredness. When a person becomes physically or emotionally uncomfortable, they are more susceptible to making poor choices. College students are under significant pressure come exam time and trying to make it home for the holidays.
Unfortunately, many college students do not make it home for the holidays. There can be a combination of all these emotions. Consider ways to relieve these feelings such as getting plenty of sleep, being around friends, staying well-fed and doing things you enjoy.
Whether you are in recovery or not, it is crucial to come prepared to holiday gatherings. For example, arrange your own transportation, have an exit plan, bring non-alcoholic drinks and rehearse what to say when someone offers you a drink.
"Holiday mocktails are becoming increasingly popular at family gatherings because more and more people want to avoid the negative effects of alcohol," Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org said. "Providing non-alcoholic drinks at holiday parties significantly reduces drinking and driving and provides better options for someone in recovery or someone who is sober curious."
Have a support system or call a friend. Not everything may go as planned and support may be needed. Attending holiday parties with a sober friend does make it easier. Many people in recovery attend more meetings, reach out to their sponsor or focus more on their recovery during the holidays.
Either way, have a support system arranged and utilize this support during the holiday season. In addition, remind yourself it is okay to decline invitations or leave a party early.
Finally, express gratitude and give back to others. Being in college can make it difficult to sit down and recognize what we are grateful for or find opportunities to volunteer. College schedules are hectic.
However, the holiday season provides the best opportunity to accomplish both. Start writing three things you are grateful for every day and continue doing this while visiting family and friends. Having this written down acts as a buffer against negative feelings and thoughts.
Additionally, take some time to volunteer, whether at a food bank, shelter or church. Wherever there is an opportunity, even at family gatherings, offer to help out. Staying busy and giving back to others is rewarding.
Staying sober this holiday season should not be an uphill battle. Take the time to plan ahead, and never forget the true meaning of the holiday season.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins and can be reached at m.leach@addicted.org.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon’s editorial staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.