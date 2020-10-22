Upon the onset of the Spring 2019 term, I would never have imagined that our lifestyles at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) would be altered by an international pandemic. In fact, I can distinctly recall my excitement toward pursuing upper–level coursework, building relationships with my professors and cultivating newer and older friendships.
However, my excitement was vastly short–lived. On the 11th of March 2020, the University of Tennessee system announced the suspension of face–to–face coursework: a necessary yet anxiety–inducing measure for students and faculty alike.
The recent COVID-19 outbreak has thus yielded a notable impact upon college education within the United States. Amidst the previous months, the long–established classroom experience has largely shifted toward synchronous or asynchronous online learning to comply with Centers for Disease Control & Prevention [CDC] guidelines, thus largely eliminating physical contact with peers and professors alike. The few courses that pursued face–to–face instruction during the Fall 2020 term are radically different given social distancing and other new measures to prevent unnecessary physical contact.
The hybrid approach that was adopted by the University of Tennessee has undoubtedly proven difficult for its students. There are few students that possess an entirely virtual schedule thus requiring the majority of students to be physically present on the university’s campus.
The large student presence has yielded notable spread of the virus on the University of Tennessee campus. However, the impact of coronavirus is not strictly limited to physical health and well–being. The mental well–being of college–aged students has also been greatly compromised likely as a result of quarantine, social distancing and large–scale social isolation.
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, coronavirus–associated morbidity, mortality and mitigation activities have yielded great mental health challenges upon younger adults, wherein they “experienced disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use and elevated suicidal ideation.”
That being said, the University of Tennessee must provide COVID-19–focused resources and consider easing academic pressure upon its students which, in turn, will lessen preexisting anxiety that results from uncertainty and insecurity about coronavirus and its far–reaching implications.
Firstly, the university could temporarily offer counseling or other therapeutic options focused explicitly upon the emotional toll of coronavirus infection, mental health impact of social isolation or distancing and decreased motivation for online coursework among several other things. This could be implemented at the Student Counseling Center, which is presently offering telehealth services via HIPAA–compliant Zoom videoconferencing software.
Although you may certainly visit the Student Counseling Center for the aforementioned concerns, I firmly believe that encouraging students by offering coronavirus–focused sessions will increase their likelihood to utilize their counseling and therapeutic resources.
While researching the coronavirus response at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville I also found that a “Coping & Support Resources” webpage for students exists. I was previously unaware that pandemic–based resources were available online for students. Thus, I would advocate for weekly or monthly emails that contain helpful links and articles to maintain transparency and provide support for the physical and mental well–being of students.
Finally, the university could ease academic pressure upon its students by offering the “Satisfactory, Credit or No Credit” grading option for an additional semester. The academic pressure upon students is only worsened by the global coronavirus pandemic especially when coupled with other fiscal, familial and social responsibilities that college–aged students must balance. Thus, I firmly believe that agency and flexibility via the S/C/NC grading option should be adopted.
Although the S/C/NC grading option is a great starting point to lessen academic pressure upon students, I also believe that its consequences upon long–term academic and financial planning should be recognized and communicated to students. This could be accomplished by advising services within each college of the university. For instance, an informational graphic or checklist should be provided to students likely detailing how the S/C/NC grading option will be interpreted by graduate schools and financial–aid programs.
The coronavirus pandemic has yielded tremendous impacts upon student physical and mental well–being alike. The University of Tennessee should thus provide coronavirus–focused resources and consider easing academic pressure upon its students amidst the coronavirus era which is plenty stress–inducing in itself.
Aruha Khan is a Junior majoring in Biological Studies & Finance. She can be reached at akhan32@vols.utk.edu
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.