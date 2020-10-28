Being in college during a global pandemic is an unforgettable experience. I remember clearly the excitement and anticipation I felt as I prepared to move into the University of Tennessee. I had mapped out in my head what my first year would be like and I envisioned every little “freshman milestone” older friends had taunted me with.
Sadly, my freshman year was cut short and it hasn't been the same since.
I joined a sorority in hopes of making the twenty-eight thousand student population at the university feel less overwhelming. I immediately started connecting with girls who I now consider my best friends and I know that I would not have formed these incredible relationships just by walking around campus or sitting next to them in class. Through my sorority I was able to attend date parties, mixers, go to Dollywood, get my nails done and even host fun events that raised thousands of dollars for our philanthropy.
We had the ultimate freshman year experience, living in South Carrick where I never showered with hot water, sneaking people into our rooms through the basement door after visitors were allowed, stories that will last a lifetime. All of these memorable activities that go along with being a college student came to a grounding halt with the introduction of COVID-19. With very little notice, we were instructed to pack as many items as we could and head home to begin online instruction.
All summer I could hardly wait to return back to Knoxville. I desperately wanted to spend time with the close friends I had made and I particularly didn’t like being locked up with my parents hiding from the virus.
As the weeks went on, the news began to worsen. The national news, local news and university news continued to paint a very dim picture. I found out that every single one of my classes were online, sorority recruitment would be virtual, students were only allowed two student football tickets all season and restaurants and bars were closing no later than eleven at night.
What kind of college experience is this? Why are my parents paying thousands of dollars for me to sit in my apartment and virtually attend my classes, chapter meetings, sisterhood events and almost everything else?
Well, we have made the most of it so far. Students all around campus have found ways to safely enjoy their college experience. However, Greek-life students feel specifically targeted during this time. In late August, we were able to cheer on our sisters running home from being a Gamma Chi. A Gamma Chi helps out the potential new members feel welcomed and comfortable during the recruitment process. She commits many weeks out of the summer to becoming a Gamma Chi cutting off all communication with her sorority in order for the process to be fair. On August 24th they were able to run home to only a few girls, standing six feet apart with masks on talking from a distance. If these rules were broken, fines were handed out along with an air horn blown.
What were non-Greek affiliated students doing during this time? Probably hanging out with all of their friends, getting dinner and not wearing a mask without a care in the world. There was an email sent out stating that masks were mandatory in any pictures posted anywhere if there are three or more people pictured. I see on my social media everyday students not wearing masks who are not associated with Greek life, so why are we held to a different standard?
My friends who agreed to live in the sorority house before COVID-19 was even a thing, are now being sent home with very little notice all because one individual in the house tested positive or had come into contact with someone who tested positive. Every single one of them tested negative, although they still had to go home and miss the first football weekend here in Knoxville. If a student feels as if they should self-isolate due to COVID-19, they will do so.
A majority of students are over eighteen years old, where they should be given consideration in making their own decision in regard to their personal health. I can't help but feel bad for the freshman and seniors this year having to experience this. Imagining this being your first or last year in college is incomprehensible.
Bryce Bare is a Sophomore majoring in Business Analytics. She can be reached at bbare@vols.utk.edu
