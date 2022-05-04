As the semester draws to a close, a consistent wave keeps crashing over me. It’s a wave filled with nostalgia, anxiety and optimism as the realization that I’m graduating takes hold of me. It’s hard for me to fathom that I will be finished with school in under three weeks.
My entire school career has been fascinating, for better or for worse. I started homeschooling in the middle of the third grade and kept with it through high school. I grinded at Pellissippi State Community College for three semesters so that I could transfer to the University of Tennessee. Finally, I arrived here in the spring semester of 2020.
And then the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
After being on campus for less than three months, all of my classes moved online, remaining that way for the following two semesters. It was tough, and I realized aspects about myself that helped me to power through those semesters. Even after nearly burning out, I finished strong and began to pace myself better. Finally, I came back to campus for my final two semesters, and I’ve had a relatively great time.
But the best decision that I made immediately when I transferred to UT during that fateful semester was getting involved at The Daily Beacon.
Having not been able to write in a journalistic capacity before, I knew that I wanted to start as soon as I possibly could. Although I had chosen journalism as my major, I had yet to actually write for a newspaper or publication. For all intents and purposes, I was inexperienced, and not even sure if this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.
That notion quickly changed. Journalism became my passion.
I remember asking my media writing professor Rachel McClelland about getting started at the student newspaper, and she helped me in setting up interviews with the faculty and editors. I met with the technology coordinator John Kennedy, who then got me in touch with the editors. Afterwards, I pretty much started right away as a contributor.
I wrote off and on during the remainder of the spring and fall semesters, but went all in when the spring 2021 semester started. During that time, I became a staff writer and had a fairly consistent flow of articles coming in each week.
There was some turbulence in the fall 2021 semester, specifically due to the fact that I was the only staff writer within the news and arts section. But I wrote as much as I possibly could to offset that, producing five and sometimes six articles each week. This was another instance where I potentially overworked myself, but I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t love it.
As I reach over 200 articles, I only have positive reflections on my experience ending as the senior staff writer. The Daily Beacon has been an incredible outlet for me to stretch my wings. I’ve been able to improve my writing skills with each article and express my love for film through reviews. With each article, I found the intrigue and knowledge that I wanted to bring to the surface, and the satisfaction of formulating an entire article is unmatched in my eyes.
In just a couple weeks, I won’t be able to write for this newspaper anymore, and it saddens me deeply. Even through the long nights and truckloads of work, I have loved to bring my perspective to the page.
I’d like to thank the professors and faculty that have pushed me to succeed and bolster my creativity. Professors Rachel McClelland, Lori Roesner, Mark Littmann and Erin Whiteside have opened my eyes to the beauty and power of journalism. Faculty in student media John Kennedy and Kylie Hubbard were always there to answer my questions, engage in conversations or just welcome me into the office every day.
But I wouldn’t be anywhere without the editors and writers at the newspaper. Sarah Rainey, Caleigh Rozmenoski, Daniel Dassow, Maddy Muschek, Alexandra Ashmore, Alexandra DeMarco and Abby Ann Ramsey have been incredible to work with. They helped to create a positive and supportive work environment that brought the best out of me. Everyone graduating and remaining at The Daily Beacon are smart, capable and incredible people, and I’m proud to say that I worked alongside them.
Finally, I’d like to thank my friends, family and Knoxville community for reading my work. From the countless movie reviews to restaurant features, it’s been comforting to know that people out there read, respond and resonate with my writing.
As graduation looms overhead, this singular moment of reflection has been a momentary comfort for myself. I don’t know what the future holds. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a long career in journalism doing what I love.
For now, so long and farewell. It’s been an incredible journey.