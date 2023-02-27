To the editor,
In the wake of the news of the current state of SB3/HB9 and HB1/SB1, I reflect on the lack of coverage published by The Beacon, beyond one editorial from Jan. 12, 2023. While political issues are a touchy subject, human rights issues need more visibility. This article’s title does not reference either the “drag ban” or “trans healthcare ban.” With its current title, it can be easily ignored by readers as just another article on political matters.
These bills threaten the livelihood of so many LGBTQ+ individuals. Some could argue that the drag ban is not essential to the LGBTQ+ community but by banning drag performances, it is only a start in the unnecessary sexualization of LGBTQ+ individuals and culture, much in ways that echo the 1950s , when “homosexual” was virtually synonymous with “predator.”
While the verbiage of the bill suggests that this only applies to public and “obscene” performances viewable to minors, and not a total ban, many that support the bill view drag performers as inherently obscene and as predators. This threatens a hallmark of LGBTQ+ culture but also allows for an increase in hate crimes towards LGBTQ+ individuals. Beyond these points, where will these legislators draw the line in determining what is “obscene” and what is an individual just expressing their identity?
HB1/SB1 introduces the idea that trans healthcare is harmful to trans children and teens, care that is truly lifesaving. It is another chance for lawmakers to step in between a doctor and a patient. Medical professionals have been providing affirming healthcare for minors since the late 20th century. If it was a real threat to patients, it would not be practiced. Why can we not accept trans and non-binary children and adults?
HB1/SB1 is also the first step in banning all affirming healthcare to patients, as seen in Texas. Ending established hormone replacement therapy can cause medical complications. The lack of affirming care can and will increase the amount of individuals experiencing gender dysphoria. Yet, these bills may even block mental health professionals from providing services for gender dysphoria, inevitably increasing suicide rates in trans/non-binary individuals.
It is important for The Beacon to highlight these local/national issues more frequently to inform readers which naturally exposes the harm of these bills. LGBTQ+ rights should not be a political matter.
Respectfully,
McKenzie Rider
Junior, Music and Culture
