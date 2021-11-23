Early in the morning of October 24, 2021, the Prime Minister (PM) of Sudan, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, was arrested at gunpoint in his home along with his wife by military forces led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. Within hours, Sudan witnessed a total internet blackout and was effectively cut off from the rest of the world. Now, riots and plumes of tear gas fill the streets daily, roads are blocked by bricks and burning tires and the death toll of protesters is climbing into the hundreds. How did we get here?
Following the toppling of Sudan's former dictator, Omar Al Bashir, a transitional government consisting of representatives from both the civilian party and the military party was appointed to facilitate and prepare for the democratic elections that were scheduled for November 17, after which the country would officially be under full civilian rule. Sudan's constitutional document, which lists objectives that the transitional government was to complete, was signed by both parties. However, much of the tasks listed were not achieved, and as elections drew closer, tensions rose.
General Burhan decided to take matters into his own hands and declare "realignment of the revolution" in a briefing following the arrests of the transitional government leaders. Burhan claimed that "political forces" were not only impeding Sudan's reform, but they were also impeding PM Abdalla Hamdok from implementing the changes necessary for Sudan's development. According to Burhan, political forces also interfered with the appointment of members in the government, where each party would insist on a member of theirs holding a position, leaving qualifications as an afterthought. He also claimed that if it weren't for the military's action, the country would have fallen into civil war and that he acted with Sudan's safety and stability in mind.
When asked about the condition of PM Hamdok, Burhan gave a rather peculiar answer: "He's at my house." It was later affirmed by various sources that PM Hamdok was indeed at the Guest Palace (the equivalent of the White House in the United States), and a few hours later, he and his wife were released, and escorted back to their house.
Burhan ended the briefing with powerful promises to the Sudanese public: formation of a new Sovereign Council and a new government consisting of qualified, non-politically affiliated democratically elected officials. These promises were, of course, met with skepticism, given the tenuously held trust of the military by civilians and the alignment of the military with the noted paramilitia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) whose hands have been historically bloodied by both murder of peaceful protestors in 2019 following the ouster of Bashir and even wide-scale genocide in Darfur dating back to the early 2000s.
On Sunday, November 21, Burhan’s promises appeared to be set in motion, if only slightly, with the conditional reappointment of Dr. Hamdok as Prime Minister, and the partial restoration of internet access a few days prior. But it is unlikely that these moves will quell protests, some of which view the acceptance of the military-civilian compromise responsible for allowing Hamdok back in office as a betrayal of the revolution. Will civilians need to totally capitulate to the will of the military in order to know peace and order?
The situation in Sudan has become more complicated with Burhan's move of reinstating PM Hamdok. In the past, the dynamic between the military led by Burhan and Hamdok, backed by civilians, has been strained. But the development of Burhan’s reappointment of Hamdok as PM has made this dynamic more difficult to predict. Did General Burhan really have a change of heart? Could it be that he desires to remove himself completely from the political arena? Or is it part of a greater plan to fully legitimize his position in the Sudanese government? Only time will tell.
We carefully track the news as it emerges from the capital of Khartoum. We communicate regularly with friends and family, to the end that we can be well informed and inform other people; we feel that this duty is incumbent on us as Sudanese diaspora. Although we may be limited now in the degree to which we can enact change, we believe that with consistent effort, change is inevitable and that a more prosperous Sudan is on the horizon.
To echo the words of the revolution: “Hurriya, salam, wa ‘adala" (freedom, peace, and justice)!
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.