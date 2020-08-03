Fast food: the mouthwatering staple of the south. It’s no wonder the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has built their entire dining program around allowing students easy access to their favorite, luscious, lip-smacking eating establishments. From Steak ‘n Shake, to Twisted Taco, to Raising Cane’s and Panda Express, to Chick-fil-a (of which there are about to be three on campus), “grease” appears to be anything but a six letter word; rather, it seems to be readily embraced as the main kind of food available on campus.
Simply put, if choosing a school was merely based on what the institution's dining plan looked like, I would not have enrolled at UTK.
Currently, the food at UTK revolves around easy access to fast food and ill equipped POD markets stocked with frozen pizzas, potato chips and milkshake machines. While this sounds appealing to teenagers, the truth is these options do not offer the sufficient nutrition young adults need, nor is it accommodating for those with intolerances or allergies.
As a freshman, I was forced to purchase the 7-day access dining plan, designed to “provide the most freedom for your dining experience” with “as many visits as you would like to our All-You-Care-To-Eat residential restaurants, or use three meals per day at Southern Kitchen.” To an unknowing incoming freshman, this seems to be a decent and reasonable dining plan, but the reality is anything but.
The first flaw is that freshmen do not get a say in what type of plan they wish to purchase. While the 7-day access plan advertises the most flexibility with on-campus dining, the ugly truth is that there is hardly any flexibility at all.
For starters, the university fails to specify that there are only two All-You-Care-To-Eat residential restaurants: Presidential Court Building Café (which is rather fluent in providing pizza and donuts for most meals of the day) and the Fresh Food Company at Stokely Dining Hall (which appears to have healthier options, but a menu that is rather stagnant; students can regularly count on french fries and grilled cheese, a vegan/vegetarian and regular stir fry station, pizza and dessert to be offered).
Southern Kitchen, the third on-campus “dining hall,” is hardly even on campus itself and offers traditional southern home-style foods, such as mac and cheese, meatloaf and fried chicken.
Personally, I am someone who prefers a healthier eating style. I did not grow up on pizza and fried chicken, and due to my intolerances to gluten and dairy, I was not able to consume most foods offered at the dining halls without leaving with a major stomach ache. Most days I tried to search for more accommodating options elsewhere, but my expenses quickly rose as I began making weekly trips to the grocery store in addition to paying for a food plan I was hardly using.
So where is the option to exchange a meal swipe for a healthier alternative? Where on campus can I get a piece of grilled chicken, or a smoothie that isn’t packed full of extra sugar?
The simple answer to these questions is that you can’t. If you want chicken that is prepared in a healthy way, you have to buy it and cook it yourself. If you want a simple shake that isn’t packed with added sugars (like the ones from Jamba Juice offered at the TRECS), well you better have a blender in your room and your own ingredients.
Having a well balanced diet and proper nutrition has been scientifically proven to improve students’ academic performance amongst other lifestyle aspects, such as sleep, energy and mood. In order to see these effects, though, UTK should stock the POD markets with more substantial items and healthier snacks by increasing the produce, i.e. fruits and vegetables, and limiting the processed foods sold.
Further, UTK should consider embracing more vegan/vegetarian options along with ketogenic and paleo-friendly diets in the dining halls to help create a healthy and more accommodating variety on campus. It may also benefit the institution to replace some of the current fast food chain restaurants with healthier alternatives, such as a Tropical Smoothie Café or a Chipotle.
Making these adjustments may increase the repurchase rate of dining plans for UTK, but more importantly it will keep students happy with their food options and as healthy as they can be. Perhaps being forced to buy a dining plan your freshman year won’t feel like such a waste of money if there are more nutritional varieties offered.
Pamela Karp is a sophomore majoring in kinesiology. She can be reached at pkarp1@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.