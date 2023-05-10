After spending a year as the Beacon’s Managing Editor, I am beyond excited to step into the role of Editor-in-Chief for the 2023-24 academic year. I cannot begin to express how meaningful The Daily Beacon has been to my college experience.
Two years ago, I ended my freshman year having only ever stepped foot in four buildings on campus. I had only ever eaten takeout food from the Student Union, never sitting at a table inside. I had been to zero football or basketball games as a student. And I had written a mere two articles for the Beacon.
It’s strange to think that I spent one whole year almost completely detached from the Beacon because of how much it has defined my time in college. Looking back on that year, however, makes me even more grateful than I already am for this campus newspaper.
A year ago, in my Letter from the Upcoming Managing Editor, I wrote about how people should be at the center of all journalism and at the center of the Beacon. In my role, I’ve gotten to focus on the inner workings of the office, and attempt to bring a sense of community to our newsroom. Spending time in the office every day has shown a stark contrast to my freshman year, and I’m so thankful for all of the wonderful people that have made up the community of the Beacon.
Now, as I move into a more big-picture role, I hope the Beacon can bring that sense of community to the greater UT campus through the stories we tell and the way we connect with students. The Daily Beacon isn’t here just to write a few articles and pray someone reads them. It’s here to serve a community and to make people feel seen — the same way it made me feel seen when I was lost on campus. Whether we’re writing a feature on your new organization or trying to convince you to start writing for us, we want you to feel like the Beacon is trying to connect with you.
A few months ago, we published a video asking people if they knew what The Daily Beacon was or if they read it. The video was not only funny and depressing but has also fueled me and other staff members to work even harder to spread the word, so that people feel connected to us and know that we’re here to serve them.
I know next year will be nothing short of challenging, but I feel so grateful that I’ve had so many wonderful people supporting me and setting examples of excellent leadership.
Thank you to Sarah Rainey and Caleigh Rozmenoski for encouraging me to get more involved and for showing me the ropes of the Beacon.
Jerry Bush, office of student media director, and Austin Orr, technology coordinator have been wonderful advisors over the past year, and I look forward to continuing to work with them. To Kylie Hubbard Irvine, another fantastic advisor, thank you for challenging me, encouraging me to be kind while standing my ground and always lending a listening ear or piece of advice when I need it — which is frequently.
Thank you also to Andrew Peters for showing me what hard work looks like and serving as a constant source of support.
I’d also like to thank current Editor-in-Chief Daniel Dassow who has been a great friend and fantastic person to lead with. Daniel has left behind an incredible legacy at the Beacon, and I’m so thankful for the way he makes thoughtful decisions, leads with grace and prioritizes excellent journalism.
I want to give a shoutout to this year’s editorial team, the people who have made working at the Beacon a true joy. Though many of them are leaving, I have learned so much from each of them, and they’ve all given me so much inspiration going into next year. If I wrote something about all of them, this would be so insanely long, so thank you to Olivia Hayes, Ericksen Gomez-Villeda, Autumn Hall, Emma Coffey, Kailee Harris, Alexandra Ashmore, Lauren Ward, Jackie Dremel, Josh Lane, Lily Marcum and Eric Woods.
I feel so excited and prepared going into next year not only because of these people but because I have the pleasure of leading with Bella Hughes, the next Managing Editor. I know Bella will lead with kindness and thoughtfulness while keeping the success of the Beacon at the forefront of her mind.
Look out for the Beacon next year on news racks, social media and some in-person events. We’ve got a great editorial team next year, and we can’t wait to be your campus news source.
