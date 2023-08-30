College football as we know will be gone after this season.
I remember waking up at 9 a.m. every Saturday morning to tune into ESPN’s College Gameday. I loved watching the stories being told of the players and the passion around the game. Fans would go crazy and still do go crazy every Saturday for college football.
Noon would come around, and Lee Corso would don a mascot’s headgear. After a couple of seconds of his signature wave, a day filled with college football had begun.
It was perfect. I wouldn’t have changed a thing about college football. Then, the College Football Playoff came around. OK, I can get behind this.
We’re giving another team a chance to win a championship and getting an extra game of football each year? I thought it was a great system. Were there flaws? Of course. Certain teams got more respect just because of their names. We saw that before the CFP, though.
It truly does, at times, feel like the people in charge of college football do not care about the game. The clock no longer stops on first downs. It is the first time since 1967 that this rule has been changed in college football.
Now, I do not think this rule change is the end of the world. It’s just an example. Was anyone in an outcry about the clock stopping on first downs before this season? I sure didn’t hear anyone.
College football, like most things in the world, revolves around money. Like my aforementioned example, no fan wanted the clock to stop after first downs, but it does.
Do you think fans of Washington State or Stanford wanted the Pac-12 to collapse in the middle of the night? As USC joins the Big Ten Conference, they will begin playing teams like Maryland.
A university located in Los Angeles will travel almost 3,000 miles to face off with a team on the opposite coast. It’s the first time the two schools will face off for obvious reasons.
Conferences exist to join like-minded schools in closer proximity to avoid consistent, strenuous travel. When university presidents made this decision, did they take into consideration the student-athlete who has class the next morning but is now jet lagged?
What about smaller, non-revenue sports? How will those sports survive the travel costs? How will parents watch their child play if they’re on the other side of the country?
At some point, football has to act independently of the rest of the university. It is unfair to ask teams to travel across the country in the middle of the week. It is also a disadvantage for the schools isolated the most.
The costs of what is happening are clear. Money makes the decisions, not the fans anymore.
College football how we knew it is gone, at least after 2023. We have one more season before Texas and Oklahoma become SEC members and the Pac-12 becomes something that can only be found on YouTube.
Let’s enjoy this last season of the sport we grew up loving. I, for one, will be tuning into a lot more Pac-12 after dark.
