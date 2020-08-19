Although it feels inappropriate to discuss anything at all without factoring in the virus, I know this is a phrase you are probably tired of hearing: our fall semester here on Rocky Top is beginning in a way that none of us could have ever predicted.
I, perhaps like many of you, had high hopes upon school cancellations in March that by August, America’s situation pertaining to the virus would be significantly better. I did not imagine that five months after COVID-19 forced school closures across America, our country would be in a significantly worse situation.
Unfortunately, there is little we as college students can do to progress the creation of a vaccine or the success of clinical trials.
However, there is so much we can do to help halt the spread of coronavirus and make our campus a safer space. For one, wear a mask. Masks are required on campus this semester and it is imperative that all Volunteers do not take that requirement lightly and view this regulation as a device in place to enhance everyone’s safety. We wear masks because we care not only about protecting ourselves from the virus, but more importantly because we care about protecting others from contracting the virus. To take care of our professors and older members of the Volunteer and Knoxville communities, we must wear face coverings.
Additionally, we must heed the necessity of social distancing. We are extremely lucky to have a campus located near several state parks and one national park. We have access to quarries, rivers and hiking trails within short car or bike rides. Utilize these areas to practice outdoor social distancing.
Keep in mind that an online semester does not have to equate to a boring and mundane one. Take this time to get to know yourself and embrace your academic classes. Be thankful for the fact that you are still able to learn and move your academic life forward, even if you are missing out on the in-person banter that you expected from a collegiate experience.
If I have learned anything from living through a global pandemic, it is that life is extremely uncertain, and therefore gratitude is necessary in everyday life. Be thankful for the day and embrace your time as a Vol, even if you’re a Vol doing online school from across the country.
And overall, maintain the Volunteer spirit in all that you do. Be mindful of keeping yourself and others safe during this uncertain time.
Our staff at The Daily Beacon will be working this semester to ensure that our campus is confidently informed about the state of our university and the virus. We will be here throughout the pandemic to support students and share your stories, and we will still be here when the virus is an entity far away in the rearview mirror.
Here’s to another great year on Rocky Top, no matter the current circumstances.