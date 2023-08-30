Growing up in the Knoxville area always meant that I would be surrounded by Tennessee football. It’s a region with no major professional sports, so all we had was UT.
Historically, the Vols had been a powerhouse, but I moved here in the waning days of Phillip Fulmer. As a result, I grew up seeing Tennessee teams underperform year after year along with the head coaching carousel brought on by lack of results.
That trend continued as I stepped foot on campus during Jeremy Pruitt’s time here. I thought the aftermath of the recruiting violations would be the final blow to a program that has been trying to get out of the mud for years.
Will Tennessee football ever be back?
However, Josh Heupel took the job and somehow led the team to a winning record in 2021. There was once again excitement, but there was also skepticism as a result of years of disappointing results.
That was the same year when I began writing for The Daily Beacon. I started with covering tennis and worked my way up to soccer by fall of 2022. I jumped at the opportunity to apply for assistant sports editor. The week after the Vols dismantled LSU in Baton Rouge, I found out that I got the position.
The game that week happened to fall on the third Saturday in October which meant Alabama was coming to town, and I was going to cover it.
Little did I know that I was about to experience the true revival of Tennessee football. Sure, there was excitement that Tennessee was on the rise, but a win over Alabama would solidify the comeback.
I stepped into the press box of about 100 people that day after never being in a box with more than three people. I spent that evening in awe that I was able to be where I was. I looked down at the 102,000 people in the stadium as the game started and began to take it all in, not knowing that I was about to watch one of the greatest college football games of my lifetime.
You know what happened. The rivalry went back and forth for the rest of the night, and with five minutes left, I made my way down to the field. I was instantly met with the roars of Neyland Stadium and the tune of Rocky Top. Hendon Hooker used just two passes and 13 seconds to drive the ball 46 yards to set up Chase McGrath’s game-winning field goal as I watched from about 10 yards away on the sideline.
The green grass around me was suddenly replaced with orange as fans flooded the field and Dixieland Delight played on repeat.
That night, I stood speechless as I was witnessing the revival of a fan base and a program right before my eyes.
I don’t know what 2023 has in store for Tennessee, but what I do know is that I am ready for football to be back. I am lucky to be where I am, covering Tennessee football during its rise as a college student. So for now, I’ll just enjoy the ride.
