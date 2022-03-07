I’ve written about Women’s History Month before, highlighting a few notable women a couple of years ago.
I’m not going to go into the history part of this month again this year, but I am going to say, “Wow. Women really are that amazing, huh?” in this column.
See, women are indeed amazing, wonderful and all sorts of lovely, supportive words. This goes for all women, regardless of their orientation, assignment at birth, etc.
It takes a lot to be us.
Take a quick look at the women who work labor jobs, such as those on ranches and farms. Yes, this column is for them.
As anyone who may have experience in those fields might tell you, it takes a life’s worth of dedication to see success in any form.
Ranch life is hard for anyone, full stop. It requires those dedicated to this livelihood to work in all types of weather and to be around and ready all hours of the day and night. No sick days and little in the way of an actual vacation too.
On top of that for women in this line of work, most, not all but most, have other responsibilities besides those agricultural jobs to juggle and take care of.
Many of these fine farming females are ridiculed or spoken down to, the jeers often rooted in sexist ideals from the past. Folks wanting to know if the women driving a big rig with a large stock or six-horse trailer can back it up all on their own.
Trust me, they can. In record time too.
Sure, some of us may not be able to lift as many heavy objects as our male counterparts, but I guarantee you they will find a quicker, easier way of moving those objects. "Using your lady brain," as we girls tend joke around the barn.
Rural women are as tough as a wild horse’s hooves. It’s not unusual to see bruised arms and knees, barbwire scratches, torn shirts and pants, calluses on their palms, dirt under their fingernails and rope burns on their fingers. They get stepped on, bitten, dragged and bucked off, and that’s just the things that happen around equines.
They see their fair share of birth and death, sometimes in the same day and sometimes to the same animal. They understand that grieving is necessary but life must go on, compassion with an equal dose of humility and grit. The other animals need fed, watered, mucked out, loved on and just generally taken care of, regardless of what happens.
Not to mention the girls who do all that, plus grow their own food and can it. Y’all are a special kind of super-human, and I more than respect you.
For the women who continue family farms or start one, and for those who even try a little outreach to help educate non-rural folks on the intricacies of farm livin’, I just want to say thanks.
It’s hard work to do what we do every day, but gosh is it ever worth it.
Kelly Alley is a graduate student at UT this year in the School of Journalism. She can be reached at kalley2@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.