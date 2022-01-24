With winter break being a month and a half long, it may be hard to get back in the swing of things at UT. Thankfully, there’s a multitude of events for everyone this upcoming semester to help distract from academic pressures.
For all the fitness gurus, unwind with a few sessions of yoga and reward yourself with free milkshakes every Monday — consistency is key.
This semester is also looking ideal for music lovers with a visit from “Tiny Meat Gang” member Noel Miller on Feb. 15 — many also know him from YouTube and his podcast with Cody Ko.
Coming in a close second will be a recital by the world-renowned pianist Boris Berman in April. Rocky Top will also be hosting jazz nights, choral concerts, the World Music Series, the Blakemore trio and other musical events throughout the semester as well.
Hearing speakers from all different departments of study and regions of the U.S. and the world is always so rewarding.
Michael Spector, a science writer from The New Yorker, will be giving a lecture on “people who refuse to believe well-established findings of science.” This 40-minute talk will definitely be a comfort for many going through similar anxieties during this era of widespread bigotry.
Adam Steltzner will also be joining us on Rocky Top for his lecture, “How great do YOU dare to become?” From the event details page on the UT website, Steltzner is described as “an aspiring rock star turned Ph.D. rocket scientist ... praised as a cutting-edge innovator and a leader who brings out the very best in his teams.”
“(Steltzner) serves as Chief Engineer of the current Mars 2020 Mission & Rover Perseverance that has the ultimate objective of determining if life has existed on Mars.”
For the dreamers, scientists, existentialists, people who don’t know what they’re doing: these speakers are coming to Rocky Top this spring to inspire you.
Henry Skeritt will also present a lecture that “will complement the exhibition, ‘Shane Pickett: Djinong Djina Boodja (Look at the Land that I Have Traveled),’ which is on view at the McClung Museum from Jan. 14 through May 7.”
The exhibition will feature work from Shane Pickett known as “Western Australia’s most significant contemporary Aboriginal artists.” There is so much to be said about this exhibition, but I will leave you to see for yourself.
If you’re interested in comics, “A Serious Look at the Funnies” will be featured by the School of Art all semester to recognize 100 years of comics in America.
Mark your calendars because coming up soon on Feb. 5 will be the 17th Annual Black Issue Conference. This year’s focus will be “Black Health Matters: Moving Beyond Awareness to Action.”
Other interactive events will be held in an array of different areas such as Pizza and Politics, the Pride Center Open House, Drag Queen bingo, virtual Book Club meetings and, less importantly but just as enjoyable, a celebration of Feb. 22, 2022 with a Taco Tuesday in the Student Union.
After looking through all the events for this semester, I can confidently say my favorite dates will be March 12-20. Be sure to register for events on VolLink or by going to the UT events calendar site.
Erin Gwydir is a freshman at UT this year studying global studies and political science. She can be reached at efgwydir@gmail.com.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.