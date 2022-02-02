This may be an opinion piece, but the fact that racial disparity in health still exists is not up for debate. This issue has been the subject of increasing conversation in the light of the now two-year pandemic. The CDC reports that “racial and ethnic minority groups throughout the United States experience higher rates of illness and death across a wide range of health conditions,” contributing to the four year difference in life expectancy between Black and white Americans.
Additionally, African Americans are dying at a higher rate than their white counterparts from COVID-19. The Greenlining Institute recognizes some political causes of the disproportionality, “Redlining and environmental racism, for example, have consigned Black neighborhoods to breathing some of America’s dirtiest air, drinking contaminated water and living in food deserts.” Consequently, Black Americans are subject to higher risks of chronic conditions that factor into the likelihood of living through COVID-19.
Minority groups, specifically the African American community, not only endure life-threatening physical health inequality but the same occurs with mental health issues as well. A macabre statistic from the “International journal of environmental research and public health” demonstrates the extensive impact of mental health disparity: “A recent study found that between 1993 and 2012, among children aged 5 to 11 years, the overall suicide rate for this age group was stable, obscuring that while the rate had declined for whites and was stable for Hispanics and other racial groups, it had almost doubled for Blacks.”
These troubling statistics do little to reflect the extent to which racial minorities experience the centuries-old issue in America of racism, a systematic oppression from the socially constructed “race” in power onto minority racial groups. Although, we can use the matter of racial inequalities in health to see one way in which the lethal effects of racism are not in the past.
What is health disparity? Science Direct defines health disparity in this context as “a particular type of difference in which groups that have persistently experienced social disadvantage or discrimination systematically experience worse health compared with more advantaged social groups.”
The United States is very unique in its framework for saving the lives of its citizens and keeping them healthy in that your financial circumstance is the biggest indicator on how much necessary care you can receive and the ease in which you can access it. The United States is the only industrialized country in the world that does not have universal healthcare, and the number one reason citizens go bankrupt in America is because of healthcare expenses. All to say that staying alive and taking care of yourself is pretty expensive, and unnecessarily at that.
The intentionally racist acts of the 20th century such as housing policies, voter suppression and the criminal justice system have contributed to a systematic monetary oppression as well as impeded action to completely reverse their effects. One example of this is the undesirable housing policies. They not only stripped many African Americans of the biggest asset of most American citizens — a home that gains value — but this was also the base for lower quality of education from property taxes, limited access to voting centers and, in totality, the gaining of wealth.
The bottom line is that the healthcare industry in America is run by money at every angle, and when minorities are denied monetary equality, that affects their access and care in health. The weight of the subject of discussion in this piece cannot be evaluated and fixed by focusing on the one industry of health because racial discrimination does not start and end in one area of life or another. Racial health disparity is just one extension of America’s racist societal institution and should be a top priority of the nation to dismantle because as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Of all forms of discrimination and inequalities, injustice in health is the most shocking and inhuman.”
Of course, progress has been made on many fronts, particularly from grassroots initiatives by Black leaders throughout the nation continually over the last century. The counteraction of Jim Crow and suppression of Black rights is a revolution in itself as most change is done in a political game of chess from those in power on Capitol Hill. As the issue discussed in this piece is from a systematic problem, there is no one solution to fix it. There is hope as crucial progress has been made, especially in the last few decades. Just last year, the CDC announced their largest investment addressing COVID-19 specific health disparities for racial and ethnic groups living in rural areas.
Holistically, universal health care is long overdue and extremely necessary especially to counteract the monetary inequities that take part in determining the health of Black Americans. Continued research from national health associations and grassroots activism can only help at this crucial turning point for health in America in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erin Gwydir is a freshman at UT this year studying global studies and political science. She can be reached at egwydir@vols.utk.edu
