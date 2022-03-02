Happy Women’s History Month!
We — the editors of The Daily Beacon, Honey Magazine and Phoenix Literary Arts Magazine — have collaborated on this special issue to focus on and celebrate women in leadership. This edition of the Beacon is monumental, first because it is a collaboration between multiple avenues of the Office of Student Media, but more importantly because the Beacon, Honey and the Phoenix have all been led by women this academic year.
Of course, we have all been honored to work with many incredible women through the publication of this edition and want to express our gratitude to our staff members that worked diligently to make this collaboration possible.
As women in leadership roles, we feel it is important to highlight and embrace our similarities and differences. In the issue, you will see strong female leaders from resident assistants to business women in forms ranging from features and interviews to poems.
At the Beacon, the majority of the editorial staff is made up of women. Without these amazing female leaders, there would be no Beacon. At every level from writing to photography to video to design, powerful women are at work.
Honey Magazine, the official women’s magazine of UTK, has only been around since 2019 but with the mission to support freedom of speech, freedom of press and intersectional feminism, we can already see an impact on the UT community.
Over the past few centuries, we’ve seen the shift in art and literature from women as subjects to women as creators. Through the artwork and prose submitted to the Phoenix, we can see that here on our campus, too. Art helps us develop solutions for difficult problems and freedom to feel any way about them. As we acknowledge the past, present and future suffering of women, we must allow them the ability to control their own narratives.
Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on the progress made toward equality and seek to understand the mistakes we have made along the way.
To those of you who are also women leaders, we want to empower you to keep going. Make a name for yourself. Apply for that leadership position. Be bold. Have confidence. Demand attention. Do not be afraid to speak your mind. You are strong, and you are worthy of respect.
We hope that you all enjoy this special edition of the Beacon. Each of our staff worked diligently to complete this issue, and we are so proud of our collaboration.
To keep up to date with all of our publications, follow the Beacon’s content on our website, utdailybeacon.com, check out UT and Knoxville community art, poetry and prose at phoenixmagazine.net and follow Honey’s Instagram, @honeyutk. Print editions of the Beacon are published every Wednesday, and both Honey and Phoenix are published once a semester.