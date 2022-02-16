The start of the college baseball season has arrived at the perfect time.
Anyone that knows me knows of my love for the game of baseball, specifically Major League Baseball. I think it’s the greatest game in the world, and it’s not a close competition.
There’s little on the planet that makes me happier than watching the New York Mets every summer night, win or lose. After a busy offseason, this finally might be the Mets’ year, so my excitement was double what it normally is.
You can imagine the heartbreak I felt when MLB’s commissioner Rob Manfred locked out the sport because of disagreements between the owners and the players on their collective bargaining agreement. A lockout was all but inevitable, so I had fully prepared myself for that tragedy when it happened back in December.
What I was not prepared for was both parties’ unwillingness to negotiate and find common ground. As of the time I’m writing this, there is no chance Spring Training starts on time and it is a very real possibility that the regular season is delayed.
I hate to admit it, but baseball is probably the least popular of the professional sports league in the United States. Everybody knows sports icons like LeBron James or Tom Brady, but you’d be hard pressed to find someone who could name a single baseball player off the top of their head.
The last thing baseball needs when it’s fallen so far behind its competitors is a shortened season because its owners and players couldn’t reach an agreement. It’s a terrible look for the sport — not to mention what it does for my sanity.
That’s where college baseball comes in.
I got the opportunity to cover Tennessee’s magical season a year ago. It was the biggest beat I had ever covered at the time, and I made large strides with my skills as a journalist over the grind of the long season. Those were some of the first stories I wrote that I actually feel comfortable going back now and reading.
In my opinion, there was nothing more relaxing than spending an evening at the ballpark watching college baseball. Forget about homework, that would still be there later. When I was watching a game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, there was nothing else I’d rather be doing.
College baseball has an atmosphere that’s different from anything I’ve ever experienced before. I’ll never forget the crowd’s — and frankly my own — reaction to Drew Gilbert’s walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Vols’ Regional win over Wright State. Talk about an electric atmosphere.
My point to all this is that I feel fortunate to have baseball back in my life in any capacity. Football and basketball have their moments, but for me, it’s not the same.
Tennessee begins its 2022 season this Friday against Georgia Southern with high expectations. They made a run to the College World Series for the first time since 2005 last year, and though a few early-season injuries have put a damper on the mood, I think Tennessee can outlast it and make another magical run.
So forget about the Super Bowl, March Madness or even MLB.
Right now, it’s college baseball’s time to shine.