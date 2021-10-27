Boo!
I am excited to share that I will be the new managing editor for The Daily Beacon. I am not very experienced in the world of journalism writing, but I can say I look forward to trying my best — and maybe even interviewing a few people.
I am in no way new to the Beacon, but I am new to this position. And I do have to say, the change from copy chief to managing editor feels a little scary. I couldn’t tell you the first thing about taking a news-worthy photo or covering a football game.
Lucky for me though, I work with an amazing office full of like-minded people that genuinely care about sharing news, updates, reviews, previews and more with the UT community. I have interacted with people at the Beacon as employee, coworker and employer, but regardless of the relationship, everyone is so considerate and helpful. You can really learn something new from each and every member of our editorially independent student newspaper.
I want to encourage everyone to face your fears. I was afraid to apply for my first position as copy chief and did not even consider managing editor at first, but here we are. You have done scary things, you can do scary things and what’s a better time than Halloween to take what frightens you head on?
Side note: If one of those fears happens to be entering the world of journalism or joining The Daily Beacon, please know there is a place for everyone here — regardless of experience or skill.
Side, side note: To everyone on the editorial team, thank you for being patient with me as I navigate my new role. I can’t express how grateful I am to be working as a team with all of you.
Side, side, side note: To my copy editors Nahan, Emma, Brooklyn, Ryan, Kenzie and the newest member of the editorial team, Kyra Bogdan — who will be taking my role as copy chief — you are an amazing bunch and I could not have asked for a better group of intelligent, capable individuals to work with. This is not a goodbye, but an expression of gratitude — so I’ll see you all at work.
Nevertheless, change can be spooky, but if you look around, you will find plenty of people ready to support and motivate you.
Of course, this does not apply to super scary fears, like haunted houses and horror movies. That’s a line I am just not prepared to cross.
But, I do plan on celebrating Halloween, even if it doesn’t sound like it. In fact, you can find me dressed up all Sunday long — including during my work meetings — and enjoying the discount candy in the days this Halloweekend.
I wish you all good luck in tackling what terrifies you. Know that I am rooting for you!
Happy Halloween and stay safe!
Sincerely,
Caleigh Rozmenoski,
Managing Editor