Happy first day of the spring 2022 semester and welcome back to Rocky Top! It is so interesting to think that for some, this is only their second semester of college and for others, like myself, it’s the last.
With that in mind, I am really looking forward to taking my new courses, hosting club events and meeting new people from all different years and majors. As of right now, this will be my last semester of school ever — unless, of course, I change my mind — so I want to get everything I can out of it.
This semester, I hope to go to my first college basketball game and take part in some of the Vol traditions that I haven’t experienced yet.
For those who don’t know, The Daily Beacon’s office is located in the Communications building in Circle Park. Every time I walk past the Torchbearer, I am reminded of a stranger that told me about roasting marshmallows over the eternal flame.
I’m not suggesting that I will do this, as it probably breaks some rules and isn’t very sanitary, but if I’m ever over there and offered a marshmallow and a skewer, I definitely won’t say no.
Graduation and all of the associated excitement is another place of anticipation for me. I can’t wait to decorate my cap, take pictures on the Seal — which I have not stepped on in my three and a half years of being here — and see only green checks on my DARS report.
However, before any of that can happen, hard work and effort is still required. After four semesters of uncertainty and now going into a fifth — which is the only semester I have ever had that starts on a Monday — it is a little difficult to stay positive and focus fully on what seems like endless school work.
But, I would like to remind everyone that we are all here for a reason. It is okay to take breaks. Your mental health should be your number one priority. And, remember that you can only do your best. Your best may not always look like A’s and perfect attendance, either. If your best for the day is just getting up and attending a lecture, that is 100% acceptable.
Every new semester is the equivalent to a new start, with new professors and material. It’s a great time to break a bad habit or try something you’ve been thinking about — unless it's Cornell style notes. I’ve been there and done that, and it's just really not worth the hassle.
With all of this in mind, I would like to ask that you take care of yourself and others. Wear your mask as often as you can, and I encourage you to consider getting a booster shot. The more vigilant we are, the less likely we are to go back online.
Good luck with your new classes and happy spring 2022!