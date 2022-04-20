It’s a hard Knox life, y’all.
For this special edition of The Daily Beacon, we decided to pay homage to a 2016 edition of the Beacon entitled “It’s a Hard Knox Life” — which was actually a Halloween version our publication — but to put our own spin on what we were featuring. While ours is not debuting on Halloween, that does not make the crime and other activities mentioned any less frightening.
It is a well-known fact that college campuses are hot spots for underage drinking and other, similar illicit activities. College students are oftentimes the poster children for partying and acting rebelliously. However, there are also more serious criminal activities occurring all around us whether we are aware of them or not.
Off the top of our heads, in the four years we have been at UT, there have been reports of shootings, assaults, missing traffic cones, kidnappings, armed robberies and even jaywalking — before the pandemic, UTPD would often issue citations when people chose to cross Volunteer Blvd. before the walk signs indicated that it was safe to do so.
There would be weeks where it seemed that we received UT Alerts or Clery Compliance reports nearly every day, and then sometimes we would go months without receiving any notification that some sort of crime had occurred.
While these crimes have ranged from minor to major, it is important to talk about the fact that crime is occurring on UT’s campus and in the Knoxville community. It is best to be prepared and aware before it happens and to also know what steps to take after the fact.
It can be frightening to be in a dangerous situation and not know what to do or who to reach out to. Luckily, UT has systems and policies in place to help negate that fear.
In this special edition, The Daily Beacon has focused on criminal activities occurring on campus and in the surrounding area. There is information ranging from how to spot the signs of stalking, to the resources offered by the Office of Title IX, to the rebranding of the popular bar on Cumberland Ave. from “Uptown” to “Yesterdays,” to the recent onslaught of car burglaries and thefts and more.
These are serious issues that we are facing here at UT and in Knoxville, and we need to put our best feet forward to stay aware and alert, and also to take the necessary actions after crimes have occurred.
Unfortunately, we cannot always control whether we are affected by crime or not, no matter how many precautions we take.
Along with the more obvious crime-filled pieces, there are also some different types of content mentioned, such as apps to consult for sports betting, a new state law regarding “divisive concepts” in higher education along with others.
We hope that you enjoy this special crime-filled edition of the Beacon, and that you take away the important information distributed to you. You never know when you might need it.