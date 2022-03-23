Calling all Knoxville foodies!
Although we are not native Knoxvillians, we have both lived here for nearly four full years. In that time, we have certainly tried our fair share of local cuisine in this exciting and scruffy city.
We are incredibly lucky in Knoxville to have such an extensive culinary scene. There are so many awesome restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, dessert places and the list goes on.
While Knoxville may not be the largest city out there, the range of culinary options for foodies and restaurant-goers in general is huge. You can eat your way around the world by hopping from restaurant to restaurant in just a day here in Knoxville. With Japanese, Mediterranean, Ethiopian, Mexican and more, the amount of food and drink options at your fingertips is endless.
In this edition of The Daily Beacon, we have showcased a mere handful of what Knoxville’s cuisine has to offer. We are only scratching the surface with these great locations and there is so much more that everyone should try than what is included in this edition.
Inside this edition, though, you will find information on a funky brewery, a partnership between an up-and-coming Jewish deli and a classic favorite pizza place, how to experience a “progressive dinner” and other exciting and appetizing options. Stomach growling may occur, so proceed with caution.
As for our personal favorites in Knoxville, the list could go on and on. Sarah suggests that everyone try her favorite coffee shop in the city, Remedy Coffee, and says that you absolutely have to try out the vegetable korma from Sitar Indian Cuisine — you won’t be disappointed. For Caleigh, she suggests taking a trip to the Sticky Rice Café to try some authentic Laotian food and really delicious blended boba tea — it might sound intimidating but it’s definitely worth it.
If you have never stepped out of your comfort zone and checked out the diverse local cuisine of Knoxville, you are truly missing out. We encourage you to check out everything listed in this edition and to go a step further and do your own search of what’s out there that is specifically local to Knoxville. Sure, chain restaurants are great, but there is nothing quite like enjoying the experience of dining at a local establishment.
We hope you enjoy this special Guide to Knoxville Cuisine edition of the Beacon. You are surely in for a treat.