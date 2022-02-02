Happy Black History Month!
We are so excited for everyone to experience this special issue. Our entire staff worked hard on these pieces, but we would like to give a special thanks to Bella Hughes, our Design Editor, for her outstanding leadership and creative abilities.
The University of Tennessee has had a student newspaper since 1871. The publication was originally named The Orange and White, and was later changed to The Daily Beacon in 1965. Overall, the number of issues that UT’s student newspaper has published on Black history are few and far between. The newsroom reflects the diversity of UT’s campus and we acknowledge that throughout the years, the Beacon has been a predominantly white organization. Even our archives, which date back to the beginning of our publication, reflect the lack of recognition and record of Black history.
We were very disappointed to find this, but all we can do is work toward a more well-rounded coverage of all people, organizations and events on our campus and in Knoxville.
In this issue, you will find information on locally Black-owned businesses, courses offered at UT, events to attend, Knoxville’s Black history and more. However, this issue is not all-encompassing and there is always more to be said.
We do not want Black History Month to be consolidated into this one issue, because Black history is always in the making. Each of our physical editions in February will include a section on Black history.
All in all, we hope that this special issue can shed some light on the incredible trailblazers in and around our community and honor the legacy of those that have and continue to fight for equity.
As journalists, it is our duty to record history in the making. What we choose to cover matters, now and in the future.
Sincerely,
Sarah Rainey, Editor-in-Chief
Caleigh Rozmenoski, Managing Editor
