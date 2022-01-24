Welcome back from the break, Vols! I hope you all enjoyed your rest and relaxation and that you are ready and raring to go for the spring 2022 semester.
For some of us, this is just another semester in our college journey, while for others – such as myself – this is our last undergraduate college semester ever. No matter where you are in the college experience, I encourage you to make the most of it, but I am especially talking to those of us who can see the light at the end of the university tunnel.
In my final semester at the University of Tennessee, I’d like to really soak it all in.
I intend to make extra time for my amazing friends who I have met in the past three and a half years, to take in the beautiful sights that our campus and East Tennessee have to offer, to visit all of my favorite spots – I’m looking at you, Remedy Coffee – and to just really do my best to live in the present.
I know that for myself it is quite difficult to focus on the present at times. I have a tendency to always be looking toward the future, planning and worrying, and I forget to enjoy the moments I am currently experiencing.
I hope that, for all of us, we can do our best to be present this semester and allow ourselves to be thankful for these small moments in our daily lives as students at UT.
Another intention I have for this semester is to do my best for those around me. I have loved my time working at The Daily Beacon since my first month at UT, and it is hard to believe that it will be coming to an end in the near future. I hope that in my final semester with this newspaper I can make a lasting impression of care, quality work and valuable experiences.
If I could give any other advice for you this semester, I would say to put in your best effort but to not get lost in the hustle and bustle of assignments, projects, exams and work. There is always time for breaks, opportunities for self care and people to talk to who can get you through hard times.
As a whole, I encourage you to really take it all in this semester. No matter if you are ending or starting your college career, I want you to stop and take a moment to realize what a great place we are in at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Grab hold of opportunities and get out of your comfort zone. But also, find your comfort in the people, organizations and places that you are meant to find here.
Here’s to you, old Tennessee. I can’t wait to see what my final semester brings.
Sarah Rainey
Editor-in-Chief