Happy almost Halloween, everyone!
I am super excited about this spooky edition. The Daily Beacon staff put our wits together to come up with some great stories for you all, from haunted houses you should visit this Halloweekend, to an excellent Spotify playlist, to how to properly choose your costume — making sure to not be offensive in any way.
Halloween is a time when everyone can dress up as their favorite character, a persona that they wish to embody or just something silly or scary. Perhaps you’ll dress up as someone from a famous movie franchise — I stand by the opinion that Harry Potter costumes never get old — or, it’s always a good idea to rummage through Pinterest for the best ideas. This edition of the Beacon also has some pretty fun costume suggestions, so be sure to look out for those.
When I was a kid, I never really cared much for trick-or-treating or for candy. For me, the main event was the costumes.
In my many years of dressing up for Halloween, I went as a princess (several years in a row ... see photo above), a vampire princess (very creative), Sharpay Evans from the High School Musical franchise (Sharpay remains superior to Gabriella) and more. I always wanted to be something pretty and used any excuse to wear plenty of makeup, as seen in the photo above with my too-dark and messily applied lipstick.
Halloween is the perfect opportunity to express yourself, as most days we tend to dress pretty mundane. I encourage you to get creative with your costume this year and really go all out — if you decide to dress up, that is.
Nowadays, Halloween doesn’t hold a huge significance for me. I know that everyone has tons of Halloween plans, but my preference is to simply enjoy the vibes of the Halloween season. I love taking in the atmosphere during Halloween — various shades of orange, leaves falling, spooky movies and pumpkin-scented candles.
This Halloween, I will probably spend it sitting on my couch watching “Hocus Pocus,” “Halloweentown” or “Casper” while eating some sort of festive snack. There’ll likely be no dressing up for me, but I will definitely be feeling the essence of Halloween while hanging out with Marnie Piper or Winifred Sanderson. But, whichever way you decide to spend your Halloween, be sure to stay safe and have fun.
I hope you all have an excellent weekend, and please enjoy this Halloween edition of The Daily Beacon!
Sarah Rainey,
Editor-in-Chief