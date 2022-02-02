Black History Month is a time to highlight and honor the activists who worked diligently to secure civil rights for the Black community. While public figures like Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman were spearheads in the fight towards equality, the Black community works towards freedom every day.
Although February is an occasion to recognize the achievements made while celebrating Black culture, Black pride should not start and end in February. The movement towards equity and inclusion is everlasting. Stay educated on how to be a better citizen, a better peer and a better friend.
Being biracial and growing up in Atlanta — a hub for the Civil Rights Movement, while still being in Georgia, a Confederate state — I have seen both sides of the spectrum. I have seen how polarizing race can be in contrast to the harmony created when put together.
Growing up biracial, it is difficult to find your identity in each race, torn between the ignorance I have personally experienced and the ignorant remarks I have made toward my Black peers. I recognize my privilege. Being of mixed race gives a unique lens on life — knowing when to call someone out on their racism, constantly educating yourself on how to be a bridge between communities and knowing when to minimize your voice to amplify the Black voice.
Throughout this month, The Daily Beacon will publish a series titled “Amplifying Black Voices” to show ways students and public figures are using their voice to enact change.
When I read through past publications of The Daily Beacon in search of Black history, I quickly realized UT put very little effort into reporting on the Civil Rights Movement or the integration of the university. Boycotts, marches and protests were taking place in and around Tennessee, yet UT — and The Daily Beacon — chose to say little to nothing.
It is not a surprise the university and The Daily Beacon chose to stay silent during the Civil Rights Movement. We are in the deep south, but that does not excuse the behavior.
Martin Luther King Jr. held a speech in Knoxville in 1960, and there is little reminiscence due to faulty journalism. Theotis Robinson was the first Black student enrolled in the undergraduate program here at UT. His persistence and courage led him to be a pioneer for Black excellence. His enrollment was a monumental stride for the university and should have been celebrated.
Despite the integration of the school receiving little backlash, UT chose to minimize the importance of this event by staying quiet. It wasn’t until after Robinson’s 14 year career as vice president of Equity and Diversity that he was honored with an alumni award. Robinson was not alone when integrating the school. Willie Mae Gillespie was the first Black women to be enrolled in the university. After being disappointed by the lack of archival reports, I was also enraged and humiliated.
It is very difficult for current students of color to build roots for themselves when there are no past examples of past excellence.
UT needs to do a better job of supporting the Black community. The university’s reputation tarnishes the longer they stay silent. This year’s Black History Month special issue received the least amount of advertising funding. We are reporting about Black excellence, but it is not being financially supported. Knoxville businesses avoided a specific demographic to not have their name associated with Black history. This is an obvious example of how poorly the Black community has been treated for generations.
Whether it be Black women receiving 48 cents to the white man’s dollar or Black neighborhoods being pushed out due to gentrification, the Black community is being underfunded.
Culture is built off of generations, and it is challenging for a current student of color to feel comfortable at the university when there is no positive historical evidence of Black pride. There have been many trailblazers that have broken through adversity and racism to become successful. UT needs to celebrate these individuals the way Peyton Manning is celebrated — constantly and abundantly.
History cannot be rewritten, but historical patterns can be broken in the present. In this issue you will find select organizations on campus and in Knoxville that uplift the voices of the Black community. Tennessee has made improvements in supporting the Black community, but the movement is not done yet.
Take this month to celebrate Black culture and educate yourself on how to be a better ally. Small actions of advocacy and validation will lead to a welcoming campus to uplift Black power.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.