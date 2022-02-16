I’ve come full circle in my time at the Beacon.
Graduation is in just a little over three months, a reality that still hasn’t quite registered in my mind yet. I entered college originally not knowing where my life would be heading in the years to follow, but eventually settled on pursuing my passion of telling stories and talking about sports.
The goal was always simple for me. When I first started at The Daily Beacon in the spring of 2020 I envisioned covering a game inside Neyland Stadium or asking a basketball icon, such as Rick Barnes, a question.
But for the time being, I was to cover the tennis team.
Despite knowing nothing about tennis, I was ready to get started. In March of 2020, I wrote my first piece — which was not great — and awaited my next assignment.
And as we all know, nothing else interesting happened after that.
I did little to help myself in journalism during the pandemic. I didn’t write more, I didn’t hone my skills on anything. Like a lot of other people, I just kind of sat around for a bit with nothing to do.
Sports were — and are — my life. Take them away, and that’s what I’ve got to offer.
I don’t think I realized that until halfway through my next beat: volleyball. Head coach Eve Rackham-Watt and the rest of the team were embarking on a spring season that had never before happened — volleyball is normally a fall sport.
Never in my life had I watched volleyball, but it was that spring when I started really taking what I was doing seriously. That translated into the readability of my articles.
And believe me, I’m not bragging. I still had, and have, a long way to go. What really happened in spring of 2021 was a step towards where I am today — as a person, as a writer, the list goes on and on.
When volleyball concluded and the Lady Vols missed the 48-team NCAA tournament by a couple places, I was assigned to the softball beat.
By that point, I knew I wanted to be an editor. When the softball season was over and the Lady Vols were eliminated in the first round of the tournament, I applied, got the position and finally got to ask that question to Barnes a few weeks back. I’ll remember it for a while: “How has Josiah-Jordan James’ 3-point shooting as of late rejuvenated this Tennessee offense?”
I’ve been going on for a while now, so I’ll get to the point. I’ve taken some big steps in learning about myself during my time at the Beacon, and most of them have come in the spring semester. First, I committed to writing. Then, I decided to become an editor and now, with spring 2022 in front of me, I’m uncertain of what happens next.
I really have come full circle, though. The Daily Beacon, and college as a whole, has been wonderful to me and so many others. I’d advise everyone to think about what college has done for you, especially if you’re a graduating senior such as I.
Because when push comes to shove, we’ve all still got some learning to do.