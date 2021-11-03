Like the iconic Christmas song says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” once again. College basketball is back, as are colder temperatures, colorful leaves and, soon, the end of the fall semester.
The college student in me finds solace in that last line alone, but for every other part of me, it’s about so much more than the season itself — we are getting to a point where I can come home from work and know for certain there will be college basketball on my television screen. It could be Duke versus Kentucky or Weber State versus Montana, I’ll watch either.
There are truly few things I enjoy more than college basketball. The underdog stories, the pageantry and the unmatched love for the game, in my opinion, make it the greatest sport to follow on planet Earth.
I’ve always loved sports for so much more than just wins and losses. It may illicit a few eye rolls, but to me it’s pure, original storytelling. More importantly, it’s an escape from the humdrums of tough, stressful daily routines.
I sit writing this watching Virginia football play BYU at about 1 o’clock in the morning. It’s been a rough day, and I know there is plenty more on my plate for tomorrow, but what I don’t know is who is going to win this game.
It’s not college basketball, but it does get my point across — the story of sports will never stop being written, and nobody ever truly knows the ending until they see the double zeros. As 2013 Auburn illustriously illustrated, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”
As we enter the college basketball season, that sentiment still rings true. There are plenty of new questions to ask this season. Will this be Tennessee’s year? Will Baylor be able to repeat as National Champions? Who will this year’s surprise team be?
The best we can do is make guesses, which is especially hard to do when there are 358 teams in the running.
I mean, isn’t that just absurd? A whopping 358 schools yield one champion by season’s end. NCAA basketball produces more losers than any “league” in America. It’s the only medium where losing in the right manner can still be considered a massive victory.
Take Oral Roberts’ Sweet 16 run last season for example. The Golden Eagles, led by electric scorer Max Abmas — pronounced ACE-miss, though he never did — took down No. 2 seed Ohio State before doing the same to No. 7 Florida to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history.
Abmas scored 80 points in three games, leading the Golden Eagles to the wire against Arkansas for a shot at an Elite 8 appearance. Arkansas held strong, 72-70.
Oral Roberts had no business being there in the first place, but just like that they became the second 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16 in Big Dance history behind 2013 Florida Gulf Coast, one of my favorite stories from March Madness. Doesn’t that sound more fun than a No. 1 seed winning it all for the thousandth time?
Whatever, I guess I can settle for No. 1 Baylor, the eventual champion, picking up its first national championship in school history.
College basketball season truly is the most wonderful time of the year.