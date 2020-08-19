Dear Vols,
As we embark on this fall semester, I am nervous-excited (one word) about the future. I imagine you can relate. The past five months have been challenging. The intersections of a pandemic that continues to force adjustments to every perception of “normal” and overt displays of racism situate us in a very important place and time.
These moments coupled with the inability to feel — with — people in person have made feelings of disconnection palpable at times.
Our ability to be in community with one another is the heartbeat of campus life. Simple things that we once took for granted like sharing spaces and connecting in the Student Union are moments that we now crave. This year, we must remain committed to community at a distance or virtually.
Our campus is dedicated to bringing you together while helping you remain safe. As you move about the campus, you will notice adjustments to common areas, classrooms and living spaces. We will also have expectations in place like wearing a face covering and staying six feet apart. Although physical distancing may feel like a barrier, we cannot let this stop us from creating meaningful experiences.
Our commitment to building relationships, learning together and embracing what it means to be a Volunteer is connected to and extends beyond COVID-19. As part of our mission, you will experience a reaffirmed commitment to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Our leadership team has made this a priority, and we are taking steps to further build a culture of mattering and belonging.
In addition, I encourage you to lean into your curiosity as we engage around the 2020 presidential election. As Volunteers, we have the opportunity to model what it means to listen to different viewpoints for understanding and to respectfully disagree. We also have a profound responsibility to give voice through our vote.
Now more than ever, we have an obligation to check on each other, to ask for help, extend grace, protect one another and speak up when we fail to uphold to Volunteer Creed. “Vol is a verb,” which means we act. We stand up for what is right. We make the sacrifices needed to protect the physical and psychological health of our campus community.
What has sustained my hope in these uncertain times is my belief in our spirit and in our collective ability to do hard things. This fall will bring out the best in us, if we let it. Let us show the world what it means to be a Volunteer.
While much around us feels different, what remains the same is my love for orange and my admiration for you. I am grateful for the chance to come back to campus and do what Volunteers do best — lead and serve. I will be navigating these new challenges alongside you, and together, we will make this a safe and fulfilling semester.
Welcome “home sweet home,” Vols!
Dean Shea