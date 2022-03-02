Title IX: The 37 words that changed everything.
Title IX is the article that lets many women get into a college, apply for scholarships and more. More importantly, it’s what allows students to ask for help when they feel unsafe.
The Office of Title IX sits on Melrose Avenue with staff who are ready to guide students through difficult experiences. The staff provides whoever comes through the doors with an outlet to ask questions, get information and speak up.
Title IX is what our ancestors dreamt about, our grandmothers worked hard for and what we currently benefit from.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 was primarily written by U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink, the first woman of color elected to Congress. Mink was also the main sponsor of the bill, along with Rep. Edith Green and Sen. Birch Bayh.
President Nixon passed the law on June 23, 1972 — only 50 years ago. The law states that no one can be discriminated against because of their sex when involving any federally funded educational program or activity.
Despite the victory, there were still numerous attempts to undermine the basis of the law after its passing. To this day, this backlash is seen in multiple forms, primarily when survivors speak out about their experiences. However, this does not discourage Title IX staff all over the country to seek justice, including those in UT’s own office.
Ashley Blamey, Title IX Coordinator for the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and the entire UT system, discussed the office’s role, the process when reporting and ways to spread the word about what resources the office provides.
Blamey said access is the first thing that comes to mind when speaking of the law and the department, whether that’s access to opportunities, athletics, scholarships, education, etc.
“I think our intent is we would love to intervene early, we would love to help someone who's uncertain and maybe has questions, or is dealing with something that … hasn't gotten to the level of a policy violation, but they need support or help to think through some low-level interim measures that could support them to avoid further concern,” Blamey said.
As Title IX has evolved over the years, so have universities’ determination to prevent sexual and relationship violence and focus on how it affects students’ access to a successful education.
There can still be fear or misinformation around reporting something as traumatic as assault, and the UT Office of Title IX works hard to combat that fear with thorough training and transparency in the support and resources they provide to all individuals who choose to access their services.
Blamey hopes all students would feel comfortable enough to come to the door with anything with which they need assistance.
“My hope would be that people would reach out with questions around pregnancy and questions around sexual harassment, sex, sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking — all of those are sort of in our wheelhouse … Even if somebody came to us with something that's completely outside of what we know, there's no wrong door, right? We all work for the university,” Blamey said.
The Office of Title IX can assist with challenges that students may be facing, from sexual harassment — which includes sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking — sexual exploitation and/or support for pregnant or parenting students.
Some of the fear associated with a big name like Title IX comes from the idea that they are just a reporting mechanism, rather than a resource for those struggling. Blamey shared that it is not uncommon for people to be fearful of coming to the Office of Title IX due to the stigma associated with the name.
“Nobody is required to give us information except mandatory reporters, and so there’s always an opportunity to have a conversation that doesn’t include identifying information but is an opportunity to get clarification,” Blamey said.
Blamey discussed the options a student has when seeking Title IX’s help: receiving supportive resources, initiating a formal complaint with the university and/or reporting with the local police. Visitors to the office can choose one or all three options.
The UT Office of Title IX’s goal is to provide students with the best information so that each individual can make informed choices. It’s important to understand how difficult this experience is and offering a choice can not only encourage others to speak up but also empower individuals in their own process.
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, one in every six women is a victim of an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime. When applying that to colleges, female students from the ages 18-24 are three times more likely to experience sexual violence.
With these numbers comes a harsh reality of the lives of women. From keys between fingers, fake phone calls, pepper spray or even scrunchies to cover their cups, many female students are forced to always be ready — in fear of becoming a statistic.
Blamey said that a crucial part of prevention is to always be an active bystander. Being an active bystander means keeping a friend that has been drinking safe, speaking up about an abusive relationship or reporting any unusual activity.
Being an active bystander means not only reporting issues that need to be addressed but also raising awareness of those issues. This helps begin conversations about ways to prevent them in the future.
Conversations regarding consent, unhealthy attachments, relationship violence and more can start the accountability process that ultimately lowers incidents from happening. Furthermore, the UT community can volunteer to speak up and keep their peers safe and responsible.
Students can learn more about being active bystanders and request training for their group from the Center for Health Education and Wellness.
With Title IX’s 50th anniversary approaching this summer, many may be confronted with the knowledge that this law has only been initiated for as long as some students’ parents have been alive. Furthermore, we are still adapting the law’s terms to this day, with the addition of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” added to the law last year.
This should not be discouraging, but rather, motivational. The only way to inflict more change, on UT’s campus and nationwide, is to volunteer to speak up. Hold your peers accountable and keep your friends safe. Be an active bystander always, and visit the Office of Title IX for questions, concerns and support.
McKenna Rhinehart is a freshman this year studying women, gender and sexuality studies. She can be reached at mckgrhin@vols.utk.edu.
