“No Place for a UT Professor” read the very first editorial written by Lee Anderson in the Chattanooga News-Free Press on April 22, 1958. In addition to publicly chastising my father, Francis Manis, who in 1952 founded the Knoxville branch of the University of Tennessee’s then—School (now—College) of Social Work, it called upon the university to fire him for his involvement with Highlander and its “integration propaganda.”
54 years later, in 2012, I wrote the lyrics to a song, titled “Righting A Wrong (Writing A Wrong), targeting Anderson’s bigotry at the time.
Since it appears, in my opinion, that bigots are not easily distinguishable, that song evolved, through changing fewer than 10 words, into “Righting A Wrong (Ivanka’s Song) which has pertinence to the Nov. 3 presidential election and is referenced in my Lyrical Op-Ed published on Oct. 16 in the Tennessean:
Further, my website, www.rightingawrongproductions.com,details not only how the song came into being, but the importance of Highlander in the Civil Rights Movement and its connection to the song which ALSO EVOLVED, primarily through a collaboration between Zilphia Horton (wife of Highlander’s co-founder, Myles Horton) and Pete Seeger, into the Civil Rights anthem “We Shall Overcome.”
Editor’s Note: The reference in each song to ‘beacon’ is an intended tip-of-the-hat to ‘The Daily BEACON.’ “(In ITALICS)