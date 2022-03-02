In political science or almost any world history class from high school, your professors would have mentioned that in relation to expressions of nationalism, the Olympics and other international sporting events play a key role in healthy competition between states. Sports can act as a unique analogy not only to international conflict but also emulate a spotlight on global issues to do with power dynamics studied throughout political science.
For this issue, I will be focusing on the relationship of women and sports and the political context it inhabits. The hyper-masculinization of sports has put women at a disadvantage for centuries when it comes to embracing physicality and competition. Contemporarily, in the increased efforts to balance the gender scale in competitive sport, we can see the infiltration of sexual harassment, unequal pay and overall discrimination toward female athletes and the problems that are reflected in larger modern society.
The MeToo movement has played a key role in exposing sexual abusers and encouraging victims to speak about their experiences in an open and unstigmatized way, in solidarity of fellow victims. While the movement was centered in Hollywood, an industry that also hyper-sexualizes women in particular, the movement was very important in its role for women in sports.
Just last semester, Olympic gold medalist and gymnast Aly Raisman came to UTK to speak about her experiences and activism on sexual harassment. Raisman, along with countless other women including Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles, are survivors of the abuser Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastic doctor involved in what is considered one of the largest sexual abuse scandals in sports history. Like in this example, the dynamic of sexual abuse in sports in particular is most common between those in positions of power — coaches, doctors, mangers and trainers — and the athletes themselves.
The issue in sports and outside of sports disproportionately affects women. Likewise, nearly 99% of sexual abusers are men. Even personally, I have heard of and experienced cases of unwanted sexual suggestion or abuse in sports from when I was not even 13. The over-sexualization of women in sports is deeply ingrained in the assumption that women are performing physical expression not for themselves but for men. Sports bring out the primitive overvaluing of men’s physical nature to women's into a relation to patriarchal representation, strength and overall respect.
In recent years, big names in soccer such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapone and Carli Loyd have been trailblazers in the fight for equal pay for women in sports. After the United States won the Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2019, the athletes demanded equal pay for their team and took an activist position for achieving equal pay for female athletes across the board. During the case in America, women in other countries such as Canada, Norway and Australia committed to closing the gender pay gap in sports and stood in solidarity with the women listed above. Additionally, news surrounding the vastly unequal treatment and pay of the WNBA versus the NBA came to the forefront during this time.
You may notice that like the MeToo movement, the initiative to gain equal pay climaxed recently from a trend of sorts, where the example of one part of the world or group, spreads like fire to where empowerment only grows.
While it is sad that the world needs massive movements to incite incremental change, it is important to recognize what works in the global cooperative need for equality between genders. Looking at sports in this context is extremely useful because not only can the issues be acted on with realistic change within organizations that manage these events on a smaller scale, but they also spark a flame that can be brought out of the context of athletics and incite change in larger societies in movements to change the lives of women across the world.
Go Lady Vols!
Erin Gwydir is a freshman at UT this year studying political science and cinema studies. She can be reached at egwydir@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.