Continuing with the theme of education following last week’s article on book banning, a proposed Tennessee GOP bill restricting "divisive concepts" in colleges is yet another push to force a conservative social and cultural agenda through learning in Tennessee.
The legislation, Senate Bill 2290, bars the "indoctrination," or rather teaching, of divisive concepts including race and gender at public colleges and universities in Tennessee, including UTK. It would allow students, faculty and staff to sue the school and specific teachers if the individual feels the law has been violated.
Among a plethora of terms, divisive concepts listed in the bill include if Tennessee or the U.S. is mentioned as being “fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist,” and that the “rule of law does not exist, but instead is a series of power relationships and struggles among racial or other groups.”
Another concept banned in the bill is the idea that “all Americans are not created equal and are not endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, including, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
These three terms stand out in particular because they are tied heavily to the teaching of slavery, the Civil Rights Movement and modern day economic inequalities. Not every American is always born equal, despite our best efforts. This bill is a roundabout way to ban teachings socially unacceptable to the GOP such as Critical Race Theory and discriminations still being faced by minorities. It is an avenue to teach a more conservative curriculum and to snuff out the more liberal ones. It is very similar to a bill signed into law in May 2021 that restricts how race and bias can be taught in schools K-12. Thus, it is very likely that this bill will pass the state legislature as well.
The hard truth is that there is no need for this bill.
Section Two of the bill states that the “General Assembly finds that the divisive concepts exacerbate and inflame divisions.”
However, it provides no evidence that the well-being of students are at risk due to these concepts, let alone that universities are teaching them in a harmful way. There are zero widespread accounts of professors forcing classes to believe in their ideology.
This bill is simply a manifestation of the opinions held by republicans within the state legislature. They believe that public universities, particularly the UT system, are teaching a "narrow ideological view diverting toward a mission of leftist activism," as stated by a conservative report being passed around by lawmakers called “Critical Social Justice in Tennessee Higher Education: An Overview.”
As you can see, this bill could be a way to restrict teachings that the republican legislators disagree with. In their mind, public universities are corrupting the youth through indoctrination and must be held in check. As a result, a teacher discussing uncomfortable topics such as the slavery in the U.S. or the Holocaust can be reported on and sued by a student or staff disagreeing with them. This might greatly restrict the way that difficult topics are covered, resulting in a much less accurate, and thus incorrect, way of teaching.
How can we fix difficult topics facing us today, or prevent ourselves from repeating grievous mistakes from the past, without being able to learn about them properly? Without the ability to stare face-to-face with uncomfortable issues, they will never be solved. I know that talking about the removal of Confederate statues or the pay gap caused by being a different gender is hard to talk about, but the absence of the conversation altogether leads to stagnation and the end of progressive change. To fix the issues the Tennessee GOP sees as divisive, we must teach about their context, how they relate to our modern society and ways we can change them for the better.
At the same time, we can also not hold the past version of America up as some idealized perfect society. Many white Americans owned slaves. Many descendants of slaves still face economic inequalities. We have to hold our own country and history accountable while also not viewing it as unforgivable.
As historian Jon Meachem wrote in “The Soul of America,” “We learn the most from those who came before us not by gazing up at them uncritically or down at them condescendingly but by looking them in the eye and taking their true measure as human beings, not as gods.”
The banning of divisive concepts in relation to "sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color and national origin" will not fix the divisions that these issues can create. It will only dig a deeper hole for us to get out of to make the change so desperately needed.
Walker Kinsler is a freshman at UT this year studying political science. He can be reached at wkinsler@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.