On Jan. 6, 2022, we lost one of the most influential Black actors in history when Sydney Poiter breathed his last breath. After losing such a giant figure in film history, we are once again reminded of Poiter’s role in paving the way for people of color in the film industry.
Without Poiter, there wouldn’t be a space for legendary actors such as Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson or media with majority Black casts such as “Black Panther” or “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The entire entertainment business is better off because Poiter opened the door and brought more equality and representation to American media.
Yet despite the progress made since Poiter’s debut, we’re still far away from proper representation in our media.
Though the number of Black characters has increased over the years, they usually are manifested in the same sidekick characters that play into popular stereotypes that have been written into American media for decades. Tropes such as the loud, sassy woman or the angry, hyper-violent man are seen consistently in Black characters in TV shows and films even to this day.
A trope that Spike Lee named “Magical Negro” is one that is seen time and time again in our media. It involves a Black character whose role in the film is solely to aid a white companion in their journey. Whether it’s to win a golf tournament (“Happy Gilmore”) or to become a better, more racially conscious person (“Green Book”), Black characters are often put into movies just to assist the protagonist, usually white.
This trope sneakily reinforces the idea that the Black race is there to serve the whites, a message rooted through centuries of racial discrimination and hasn’t fully seeped out of American culture. Though it’s often not the producer’s goal to represent this racist ideology, these kind of microaggressions are a big reason why we have yet to escape racial biases and discrimination in our country.
A similar trope for Black characters is the “Black Best Friend,” usually a shallowly fleshed out character who doesn’t have much storyline besides when they’re with the main character. An example of this is Maria Rambone in “Captain Marvel,” a movie often seen as one of the more inclusive ones in the Marvel series.
Rambone is Captain Marvel’s best friend from back when she was Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot, before she gained her powers. Despite this being a fairly recent movie, Rambone’s sole role in the movie is to remind Danvers of who she was before the incident and help her remember where the secret lab is that hides crucial technology.
Tying into the “Magical Negro” trope, this role of being the best friend to a white protagonist was seen in almost every TV show or movie that our generation watched growing up (“High School Musical,” “Victorious” and “Good Luck Charlie”).
We’re starting to see Black protagonists more and more in media between shows like “Euphoria” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” as well as movies like “Get Out” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” This is a fantastic step toward a more representative media scene, but many Black characters are still portrayed through harmful tropes with racist undertones. Fortunately, people are becoming more aware of these stereotypical roles and are holding producers accountable for writing them into their movies or shows.
Hopefully, this will lead to the disappearance of such tropes and the creation of more fleshed-out, holistic Black characters instead. All of this progress and strides to better representation in the media wouldn’t even be possible without the strides made by Sydney Poiter. During this Black History Month, may we honor his legacy and fight for a more equal representation in quality and quantity of Black roles in American media.
Ben Goldberger is a junior at UT this year studying anthropology and political science. He can be reached at bgoldbe3@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.