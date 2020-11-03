“No Place for a UT Professor” read the very first editorial written by Lee Anderson in the Chattanooga News-Free Press on April 22, 1958. In addition to publicly chastising my father, Francis Manis, who in 1952 founded the Knoxville branch of the University of Tennessee’s then—School (now—College) of Social Work, it called upon the university to fire him for his involvement with Highlander Folk School and its “integration propaganda.”
54 years later, in 2012, I wrote the lyrics to a song, titled “Righting A Wrong (Writing A Wrong),” targeting Anderson’s bigotry at the time.
Since it appears, in my opinion, that bigots are not easily distinguishable, that song evolved, through changing fewer than 10 words, into “Righting A Wrong (Ivanka’s Song)” which has pertinence to the Nov. 3 presidential election and is referenced in my Lyrical Op-Ed published on Oct. 16 in The Tennessean.
Further, my website, www.rightingawrongproductions.com, details not only how the song came into being, but the importance of Highlander in the Civil Rights Movement and its connection to the song which also evolved, primarily through a collaboration between Zilphia Horton (wife of Highlander’s co-founder, Myles Horton) and Pete Seeger, into the Civil Rights anthem “We Shall Overcome.”
Original "Righting A Wrong (Writing A Wrong)" Lyrics
I spent my childhood stretching skyward
Chasing falling leaves
Lookin’-up-ta-my father standing
As tall as the trees
Forever there to show me the way
Like a beacon bright
He was the one who taught me
Wrong from right
Out of the deep dark shone his steady light
As pure and bright as the snow is white
My Daddy, to me, stood tall, so tall
From day to night
He couldn’t be other than
My shining light!
‘Cause he was the one who taught me
Wrong from right
Not just the Anderson Clan,
Everyone would see
The ‘whole’ Community knew
He was there for me
If character is what is done
When no one’s around
What do I do when the whole world
Sees what I found?
Daddy dun taught me
Wrong from right
But the wrong he taught me wasn’t right
Daddy dun taught me
Wrong from right
But the wrong he taught me wasn’t right
As times change, sometimes people don’t
To the grave they go…
Missing what others won’t
Daddy dun taught me
Wrong from right
But the wrong he taught me wasn’t right
Writing a wrong in ‘58
Living a life of undone hate
Prejudice riding ‘til the Pearly Gates
Righting a wrong
Which should not wait
Daddy dun taught me
Wrong from right
But the wrong he taught me wasn’t right
Daddy dun taught me
Wrong from right
But the wrong he taught me wasn’t right
I spent my childhood stretching skyward
Chasing falling leaves
Lookin’-up-ta my father standing
As tall as the trees
But now I know that Man is linked
From shore to shore
For Man is colored with character
Forever more.
Lyrics:
Steve Manis
Arranged lyrics:
Mathieu Serradell
Music:
Mathieu Serradell
Property of…Righting A Wrong Productions
© 2012
Steve Manis is the son of Francis Manis, who in 1952 founded what was then known as UT’s School of Social Work. He can be reached at stevemanis@yahoo.com.
You can read Manis’ 2008 Op-Ed in The Daily Beacon here. You can view the song on YouTube here and on TikTok @rightingawrong.
Editor’s Note: The reference in each song to ‘beacon’ is an intended tip-of-the-hat to The Daily Beacon.