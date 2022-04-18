Cillian Murphy is known to most of us now through his consistent work in Christopher Nolan films beginning with “Batman Begins” or from his turn in the cult-followed show “Peaky Blinders.” One role he deserves much more recognition for is his performance as freedom fighter Damien O’Donovan in 2006’s “The Wind that Shakes the Barley.”
The film takes place in the period of the Irish War of Independence (1919-21) and depicts the Irish people’s fight for their freedom from the British Empire’s imperialistic hold. Cillian Murphy’s O’Donovan is a doctor in training meant to travel to England to complete his study. These plans are, however, interrupted when he witnesses a friend and neighbor murdered by the occupying British forces, and several other malicious actions taken against his own people by the British.
Following this, O’Donovan joins the Irish Republican Army, yes, that IRA. At the time though, the organization was not the much-publicized paramilitary organization they are typically known as. More simply, the IRA represented the people’s army fighting against the tyranny of the British occupiers.
Time passes, and we are privy to all that this band of Irishmen faces as they take on the British war machine while trying to cultivate healthy, safe lives with their loved ones. Murphy’s O’Donovan is no longer just an aspiring doctor who has reluctantly joined a group of freedom fighters in a quest for liberty of Irish lands.
Instead, O’Donovan lost much of his hope and wonderment and has become more cynical and disenfranchised — which is understandable given his circumstances and the constant life and death struggles he faces as a member of the IRA in war. As such, we only see mere glimpses of the man he was before the war started and, in effect, who we may have gotten to know had he not entered the fight.
It was not, though, his choice to enter the war. The war swallowed up the entire Irish people and O’Donovan along with it. When that happened, O’Donovan would never have the chance to become a physician as he had worked so hard to become or spend his life with the woman he loved.
That is war, all-encompassing and smothering of all other facets of life. That doesn’t mean that every other aspect of life goes away. Rather, it’s just a lot harder to live when the world around you seems like it’s falling apart.
Take “1917” for instance, the film had moments of beauty that showed the complexity and soul of humanity. Those moments of course were all permeated by the stench of lingering death and the greens of military fatigues. While the fighters and their cause in “The Wind that Shakes the Barley” aren’t quite as orderly, the desire for more and quest for meaning in life still exists.
O’Donovan doesn’t get the ending he sought for his personal story or that of his people. In the end, it is another reminder of all that war takes along with the lives of those who choose to fight in it, as well as those who are bystanders caught between the fire of those imposing their wills and those trying to exist on their own terms. War is never that simple in why it happens, but it is clear that in most cases it shouldn’t happen.
Grant T. Mitchell is a graduate student in the College of Communication and Information. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
