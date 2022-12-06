Students are a continuously overlooked population when it comes to housing and housing stability. It seems that administrators and community leaders assume that most students have a safety net of resources to fall back on or reason that due to students being a more temporary population, they don’t deserve as much thought when it comes to infrastructure.
According to the National Apartment Association, over 78% of students confirmed that the availability of high-quality student housing affected their choice of college or university. There is currently an unresolved housing crisis at the University of Tennessee. While administration continues to annually increase the number of incoming students, this will soon backfire as there will be no affordable housing left.
The average rent for an apartment within walking distance to campus is nearing $3,000. This year, Cumberland Avenue, the University of Tennessee and Fort Sanders all averaged over $2,000 for rent, according to RentCafe. Because college prices have risen and the minimum wage has declined after adjusting for inflation, it has become more difficult for students to cover costs by working part time during college.
As reported by the Urban Institute, a student working 10 hours a week for 38 weeks during the college term and 35 hours a week for 12 weeks over the summer — 800 hours a year — at the minimum wage could earn enough to pay for tuition, fees and most of the room and board charges at the average public four-year college in the 1960s and 1970s. The same amount of work at the minimum wage would now cover 57% of the average public four-year college tuition and fees and 27% of total published charges.
It is worth mentioning that the majority of students are also working while they are enrolled. In the same article by the Urban Institute, it was found that in 2016, 58% of full-time students worked either full-time or part-time while they were enrolled, and 26% of all undergraduates had full-time jobs.
The student housing issue is not slowing down anytime soon. The National Apartment Association reported seeing student accommodations located less than half a mile from campus with a rent growth of 2.1% in 2019, compared to a 1.0% growth for properties more than a mile from campus. Student housing has been a known rising issue for the past decade. According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, in 2010, off-campus student-competitive accommodations are associated with the highest annual rent costs, at $13,093.
How will this broad issue continue to affect Knoxville and UT students?
A quick Google search for students looking for off-campus housing next year will lead them to Apartments.com, which lists “the best location for the best price.”
Here are some of the “best” prices Fort Sanders and the surrounding area has to offer:
- The Tribute $1,500 - $4,100
- Addison at Sutherland $1,239 - $2,089
- Knoxville High Apartments $1,450 - $2,600
- Flagship Kerns $999 - $1,499
- 811 East Downtown $1,665 - $2,505
- Marble Alley Lofts $1,871 - $6,818
Only 18% of apartments in Knoxville are less than $1,000 (RentCafe).
Although there is no easy solution, a step towards one that the university could take is to officially increase student minimum wage on campus.
The full-time living wage for someone with no children in Knox County according to Massachusetts Institute of Technology:
Living Wage: $14.92
Poverty Wage: $6.19
Minimum Wage: $7.25
Since this is a full-time wage representation, and student workers at UT max out at 20 hours, this is also not a fair representation of the full picture. While I do not think the best solution for working students is to just work more, it again leaves lower income students who have to work to live at a disadvantage. Many of these students do not have a reliable source of transportation and are confined to public transport or the wages the university offers them. Why does the University of Tennessee deem it acceptable to allow students to not only have to fight for their place in college but to also fight to support themselves?
UT’s mission statement is to, “Empower learners of all ages and backgrounds to achieve their dreams through accessible and affordable education,” but is that really the case if students can not even pay their rent?
As a UT Promise student who is currently working three jobs while balancing extracurriculars and schoolwork, it is almost insulting to see other students get to enjoy the fullness of their college experience while others are in survival mode, even more so knowing that my experience is very mild compared to other students who are entirely unsupported. No one should have to worry about where they are sleeping or when their next meal will be, especially when they attend a university that peaked in revenue last year at $3.1 billion.
While it is true that the education received at the University of Tennessee is a privilege in and of itself, that does not mean those struggling in that privilege should be left in the dust. The university has left low-income students to fend for themselves and unofficially declared UT a place where only highly privileged students can easily thrive.
Lily Marcum is a junior at UT this year studying journalism, political science and philosophy. She can be reached at lmarcum1@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
