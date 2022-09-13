What is the Big Orange Screw and how can you avoid it?
According to Urban Dictionary, a crowdsourced online dictionary for slang words and phrases, the Big Orange Screw is, “Any terrible thing that happens to a student at the University of Tennessee because of the school's administration, curriculum, or police.”
Most prevalently, this is seen when a student has missed a credit or an opportunity needed to graduate on time. This leads to sometimes a semester or even a year-long delay in graduation which leads to thousands of dollars and time lost.
An example I’ve seen includes someone who transferred from UT Chattanooga and had to retake almost all of their general education requirements because the credits “did not transfer” even though they were presumably under the same institution.
Another common experience is students in their fall or spring semester of their senior year being told by their advisor that they will not have the credits required to graduate on time, which leaves a lot of students frustrated because it seems like a mistake that could have been corrected earlier.
Although every university and academic institution comes with its own difficulties, UT seems to have a particular knack for leaving students frustrated and running in circles.
The best way to avoid the Big Orange Screw is to simply double check everything any administrator, advisor or professor says in reference to UT policy or requirements for graduation.
A good resource to check frequently is your Degree Audit Reporting System (DARS) report, which is located in MyUTK and your general college’s graduation requirements as they can vastly differ if you switch majors. This is especially pertinent advice given that resources will be stretched even thinner due to a historically large freshman class.
The lack of preemptive additional support by the university regarding a large incoming class has led to the Big Orange Screw surging through students. By now most people have heard or complained about the lack of parking, housing and just usability of campus resources.
While this surge will eventually plateau, it is essential to not forget the importance of proactive measures when it comes to being a student at UT. A phrase that I’ve found particularly useful as a student is “the squeaky wheel gets the oil,” meaning that those who continuously advocate for themselves are more likely to see the result they want.
This idea also relates more broadly than just checking your DARS report to see which classes you need to graduate. This idea goes into the foundation of the college experience, as well as making student needs and wants heard.
It is also important to remember that a record enrollment is not an accidental oversight. The university knows that while we will all complain, we are basically a captive audience who have a low chance of actually rocking the boat.
Most decisions made boil down to money. UT is arguably trying to make up for any lost funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also well-documented that freshmen make the university the most tangible money when compared to any other class through dorms, dining plans and just spending more time on campus than any other class.
Granted, according to the National Postsecondary Student Aid Study, the potential disruption of financial aid from freshman to senior year is another way universities can make money off of upperclassmen.
It is also interesting how the university now has all these assumed extra funds due to a large incoming class alongside a record number of donors. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, there were 60,142 donors who contributed over $264 million meant to bolster educational opportunities and student success programs.
There has yet to be a plan of reinvestment seen in a way that is tangible for students (more diverse club/student life investment, a raise in student minimum wage, lower tuition/tuition forgiveness more broadly accessible, lower cost of parking/resources, etc.).
This is not to say that UT administration is responsible for addressing every individual frustration, but until there is a more fundamental addressing of the Big Orange Screw, the best way to mitigate these frustrations is to get involved and to not be afraid to ask for what you want or follow up if something is confusing. Ultimately this is your experience and will be what you make it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.