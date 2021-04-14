Hey guys!
My name is Jake Yoder and I’m going to be the Managing Editor for the Daily Beacon for the 2021-2022 school year.
I’m a rising senior majoring in Journalism & Electronic Media with a minor in Japanese. Outside of working with the Beacon, I also freelance for multiple online publications such as But Why Tho? and am currently the president of the Vols Japanese Cultural Association.
After graduation, I hope to work as an Assistant Language Teacher in the JET Program in Japan and eventually find myself in public relations or community management for an entertainment company.
I’ve been with the Daily Beacon since my first month at UT. I quite literally had a story published the day I first walked into the Beacon, so it isn’t an understatement to say that the Beacon has been a major part of my college career.
Though I started working mostly on entertainment content, I’ve been able to branch out at the Beacon and write tons of articles I never thought I would have.
At the Beacon, I’ve held the titles of contributor, staff writer and city editor over the course of almost three years, so I’ve been around the block a time or two.
The Beacon does a ton of things amazingly, but also falters in some ways, and I hope that in my time as Managing Editor I can help the Beacon grow to new heights.
While I still love covering entertainment, I’ve also come to love all of the other content that we put out at the Beacon. There is so much great stuff that comes out of the Beacon from tons of young, excited talent that deserves to be read by more eyes. Hopefully, through working with everyone at the Beacon, we can get more eyes on that content than ever before.
When it comes to who I am, I’d describe myself as a nerd in more ways than one. I’ve always had a passion for video games, and I’ve loved bringing that passion to my work at the Beacon. While at the Beacon, I’ve put out tons of reviews, listicles and features surrounding gaming, cultivating relationships with professional games PR along the way. Hopefully, when I finally graduate college, those contacts will be put to good use by the next Beacon generation.
Of course, I have more passions than just video games. Film and manga are huge parts of my life, and I have loved covering them at the Beacon. Seeing as how things have been so weird the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city section has had to rely heavily on reviews for film, manga, and games, of course. Though some might not look at these pieces as “hard news” or “important,” I’d beg to differ; entertainment journalism is just as important as all other forms of journalism, and that’s a point I’ll fight you on.
I can genuinely say that I would not be where I am today without all of the skills I learned while working at the Beacon, and I hope that I can help those starting at the Beacon in the next year learn as much as I have. The next year won’t be perfect and I’m sure I’ll make plenty of mistakes, but bear with me. I have a genuine passion not only for journalism, but for the Beacon as well.
I was lucky to join the Beacon when the world wasn’t going through a pandemic, however, so I can understand how joining while we are fully online might be intimidating. While we are obviously going to continue following safety guidelines, getting back in the office and as much of the team as possible in-person will hopefully make a big difference for morale next semester. This year has been hard, but we’re almost through it.
Here’s to a great year of journalism at the Beacon.