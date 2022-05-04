Hi there! My name is Abby Ann Ramsey, and I am beyond excited to serve as The Daily Beacon’s next Managing Editor.
I am a rising junior double majoring in journalism & electronic media and religious studies with a concentration in religion and nonprofit leadership. Outside of The Daily Beacon, I am a member of the ISP Improv Team — we know that it sounds kind of cringe — and I work in the kitchen at Thrive Lonsdale. I love watching movies and TV shows, and I spend most of my free time hanging out with my dog Maeby and listening to Taylor Swift.
I have been writing for the Beacon for a little over a year now, and I cannot even begin to tell you how much I have loved the experience.
As a staff writer, I have gotten to report on news like Gov. Bill Lee’s plan for a new civics institute and UT’s faculty panel on the invasion of Ukraine.
While hard news and practical information like this is an extremely important facet of journalism, people often forget what journalism is for and about: people. People are at the center of every article, video, podcast and tweet.
I became interested in journalism not because I want to simply tell you what events are coming up around campus, but because I want to tell you about the people and stories behind the events and how they impact you.
People and stories are at the root of everything journalists do. I’ve been reminded of this time and time again by fictional characters like Rory Gilmore in “Gilmore Girls” and William Miller in “Almost Famous.” I have also been reminded of this by real-life journalists like NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly and my high school English teacher and newspaper advisor.
My passion for journalism is rooted in the relationships I have forged because of it, which is why I am so thrilled to be Managing Editor.
I love writing and researching, which was one of the reasons I got involved with the Beacon. But the position of Managing Editor combines my passion for telling stories with my passions for getting to know people and helping lead a team. I am excited to oversee the Beacon office and get to be surrounded by people who care as much about telling stories as I do.
Throughout the past year, I have learned so much from Maddy Muschek and Daniel Dassow, who respond to my Slack messages alarmingly quickly. I’ve also had a blast getting to write and talk about movies endlessly with Keenan Thomas, who we sadly will not have as our go-to movie guy in a few weeks due to his graduation.
All of the staff writers with the Beacon have made me feel so confident about the work we’re doing, and I’m so excited to continue working with them. We also have such a great team of editors who have welcomed me with open arms.
I am so grateful that Daniel and I have gotten to learn from the incredibly talented Sarah Rainey and Caleigh Rozmenoski. They have done an outstanding job running The Daily Beacon, handling bumps in the road and creating a community for anyone and everyone. Caleigh has truly given me some big shoes to fill as Managing Editor, but I am so thankful for the way she has been so encouraging and helpful in this transition process.
Seeing these friends and editors move on from the Beacon makes me sad, and, frankly, a little nervous. For real, Caleigh’s snacks sustain me and the sight of Sarah’s Bearden Nutrition cup is oddly comforting. However, Daniel and I are excited for what’s to come and cannot wait to see where the Beacon is a year from now.
Throughout the next year, I hope you will continue to see the Beacon as a publication that reminds you how much we care about the people who are at the heart of the stories we tell. I’m so excited!