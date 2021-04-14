Hi everyone! My name is Sarah Rainey, and I am absolutely thrilled to be the next Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beacon.
I am a rising senior with a primary major in English with a concentration in technical communication and a secondary major in language and world business with a Hispanic Studies focus and international business concentration. That being said — and it is a mouthful — I have a passion for language, writing and working with others.
I have been at the Beacon since my freshman year, which seems like forever ago and just yesterday at the same time.
My journey with the Beacon is an interesting story. Before starting college, I was wary of applying to be a part of a student newspaper; I had never had any journalism experience beforehand. The great thing about the Beacon, though, is that anyone from any background can join.
I was a small town girl in a big city with a knack for editing and catching grammar errors, and I wanted to get involved somewhere on campus. My dad suggested I check the Beacon out, so I headed to their website and found a position for a copy editor, and the rest is history.
When I started as a copy editor, I was terrified. I had only been at UT for a couple weeks and had never heard of AP style in my life, and everyone seemed so intelligent and so great at what they were doing. I have always loved writing and thought about doing that along with copy editing, but I was not so sure if I could handle it.
It took me an entire year on Rocky Top before I built up the courage to start writing. I had only ever written academic papers and short stories back in high school, so it was pretty daunting, but I soon got the hang of it and am so glad I decided to take that step.
A little over five months later, I took another leap of faith by applying for campus news editor, and that bold move has brought me where I am today. This may be your sign to take that next step toward something you are passionate about or interested in, because something amazing could come of it.
One awesome thing about the Beacon is the people. Even though this past year has been different because of the pandemic, I have loved getting to know and to work with the other amazing editors and our fantastic team of writers, along with other individuals I have had the privilege of working with.
I have been able to meet so many people I never would have if I had not had these positions, and I am ecstatic and extremely grateful to hold the position of Editor-in-Chief for the 2021-22 school year.
I cannot wait to work with the new editorial team and everyone else who makes up the Beacon — from photographers, to writers, to video editors and more. I am so looking forward to getting the word out to the UT and Knoxville communities and reporting on important topics, people and organizations.
Let’s get to work!