Like a promotion to the majors, my time at The Daily Beacon is coming to an end. I promise, that’s my last bad sports metaphor.
Two weeks ago, I accepted a full-time sports reporting position with The Daily Times in Maryville. For me, it was everything I could have hoped for in a job straight out of college – and in this case, three months before I graduate.
I was never eager to leave the Knoxville area, and the Times afforded me the opportunity to stay where I am. I was born and raised in Blount County not far from Maryville, and my family has deep roots in the area. A chance to stay in a community I love while being beneficial to my career was an offer too good to pass.
Which leads me to the second reason I took the job – the teams I’ll get to cover. That’s what it’s all about in this field.
I had covered a lot of entertaining and successful teams in my time in student media at Tennessee, but I was mentally prepared to leave them behind if that’s what it came to after graduation. Not every sports writing job is for a conference championship basketball or baseball team, or even an SEC football program on the rise. Those jobs are few and far between, so I was ready to earn my keep, so to speak. Start small and work my way up.
But with The Times, I will get to keep covering Tennessee football and what hopefully will be a successful campaign. I’ll get to cover one of the most historic basketball programs in the country with the Lady Vols in the winter, and potentially even Tennessee baseball in the spring after one of the greatest seasons in the history of the sport at the collegiate level.
While those beats are certainly the most glamorous aspects of the job, a part that I enjoy equally as much is covering Blount County prep sports.
Blount County has an incredible rivalry with the Battle of Pistol Creek – Alcoa-Maryville – two of the best high school teams in the state just four miles from each other. In my mind – admittedly, a mind that never grew up loving college sports as much as my peers did – it’s hard to beat the atmosphere of a Friday night high school football game.
Add those incredible high school football environments on an already long list of pros, and The Times job was too perfect to pass up. Plus, my boss will be Troy Provost-Heron, a former Beacon Sports Editor. I’ve gotten to know Troy over the past two years between Tennessee baseball and freelance prep football work for The Times. I’m glad to consider him a friend and mentor, and I’m excited to work with him going forward.
I would not be comfortable leaving the Beacon so suddenly if I was not confident in the hands it will be left in. I have so much faith in Andrew Peters, who will be taking over the sports department.
Andrew is experienced, and he is a terrific writer. I was really impressed with him last spring when he did an excellent job covering baseball when I know it isn't his favorite sport. He is a good person and a friend, and I wish I could have worked with him for longer than a month-and-a-half, but there is no one I would rather have run the sports department.
I can’t say enough good things about my time in student media. I think about all the opportunities I have been blessed with because of The Beacon – from my first official assignment covering women’s tennis in 2020 before the pandemic, to an SEC Championship in Tampa to, most recently, the Florida win – I could not have imagined a better career. I believe with complete confidence that I would not have a job offer if not for the Beacon.
So get involved somewhere, anywhere. You never know where it will take you.
