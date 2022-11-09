You can smell it in the air of this unusually warm November week. College basketball is back and it’s a beautiful thing.
College football has been stressful, the NFL has been giving us some bad games and the NBA has been a hellscape off the court. College basketball feels like a breath of fresh air.
Personally, I will spend every free night for the next week watching mid-majors take on blue bloods and rooting for upsets.
I’m predicting a really fun season ahead. There are some great teams this season. Kentucky is looking to shake off a first-round tournament exit last year as big man Oscar Tshiebwe returns with his eyes on another Player of the Year award. Speaking of veteran bigs skipping out on the draft to play another season, Drew Timme is going to light up the WCC in hopes of leading Gonzaga to a championship. Duke will learn to navigate life post-Mike Krzyzewski as other blue bloods look to chase what Kansas got last year.
Tennessee should be at the top of every college basketball fan’s radar. Am I saying this because I am a Vols beat writer hoping for more reads? Maybe. But the Vols truly bring one of the most exciting teams in college basketball this season.
Josiah-Jordan James returns for his senior season after getting some feedback from NBA scouts and he is going to be great. Next to him is senior guard Santiago Vescovi, who brings back one of the best three-point strokes in the SEC. That duo is going to be electric.
In the paint stands Uros Plasvic, a 7-foot-1 senior who is not afraid to talk trash, and Olivier Nkomhoua, who spent the offseason fine-tuning his offense while getting reps with the Finland National Team. International basketball is very different from basketball here in the states, and I think time will show that Nkomhoua is much better because of his international experience.
Tennessee also returns Zakai Zeigler, one of the most likeable players in the league who gives Tennessee the spark that any good team needs.
The Vols also have some talented freshmen, with Julian Phillips being the most exciting. Phillips can shoot, jump, defend and will likely go on to be a first rounder. I will not be surprised if Phillips winds up on Sportscenter a few times this season with some exciting dunks.
Given Tennessee’s remarkable roster, I think this is going to be one of the best teams in a while. The Vols have the veteran experience that the 2018-19 team had, the talent of last years’ squad and the grittiness of some of those Bruce Pearl teams from the late 2000s.
Tennessee has its competition for sure, but I think the Vols will finish the regular season at the top of the SEC and will make a deep tournament run.
On the other side of things, the Lady Vols have also put together one of their best teams in recent years.
Kellie Harper, who played under the GOAT, Pat Summitt, brings a winning mentality to Tennessee. She reached the Sweet 16 in just her fourth season (third full season) as head coach and is determined to get Tennessee back to the pinnacle of college basketball.
She’ll do it with the help of players like Jordan Horston, Tamari Key and Jordan Walker, just to name a few. The list of preseason award watchlists that Tennessee’s roster has been on is never ending. This team is going to be very good.
All that to say, Tennessee basketball is must-see TV this season. Football is king on campus – we know that – but do yourself a favor and watch some hoops in between Saturdays.
