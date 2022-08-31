For most people, the fall semester represents all things new. A new grade, new classes, new teachers and even a new football season. But for me, this semester means something different — the end.
After three and a half years at Tennessee, I will be graduating after this fall — pending no unforeseen disaster. I’m eager to be done with college a semester early and excited to get into the real world. I love class as much as the next student, but there’s only so many lectures I can take.
Staring down the end of my college career, I can’t help but be sentimental about my time at The Daily Beacon — truly the brightest moments of my years at Tennessee. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and reflect on how I’ve grown as a person and professional, and hopefully you the reader can learn something from my experiences as well.
To keep with the sports theme, as we go through the different stops of my career, we’ll call it my retirement tour.
My time at the Beacon started back in 2019 when a class project had me write for them for the first time. I will never forget my first assignment — my Major League debut if you will — shadowing a reporter on a women’s soccer match. The Lady Vols beat Florida and I got the experience of being in a press box, but the night crescendoed when I realized I locked my keys inside my car.
So, first lesson on the retirement tour — do not lose your car keys. Maybe a more universal way of phrasing it is to be responsible. Odds are you will be employed by someone one day — that’s usually how jobs work — and bosses love responsible workers.
I got to cover that same soccer team the fall after the pandemic for my first full beat at the Beacon, and I grew tremendously as a writer and journalist. Those are some of the earliest stories I’ve written that I would not cringe to read now, and I did not lose my keys once. Before long, I had parlayed a successful winter covering soccer and women’s basketball into a role as the assistant sports editor under the great Ryan Schumpert, just under a year after my first real story for the Beacon.
As an editor, I got to cover Tennessee baseball’s rise to prominence, and being on that beat for the last two years has been the most influential aspect of my career up to this point. I remember the other baseball writers the most, which leads me into what I think is my most important lesson – surround yourself with those who are good at what you want to do, and do what they do.
Notice how they approach and handle a situation. Take the time to get to know them and learn from them. For me it was the excellent questions that Mike Wilson of Knox News Sentinel asks, or the descriptive game stories that Troy Provost-Heron of The Daily Times writes. Watching experts in action at their craft inspired and taught me to be better.
I’ve talked for a while now so I’ll wrap up my farewell tour. There’s so many people I haven’t mentioned yet that I still need to thank — probably enough to write another one of these letters — but I’ll keep it brief. I’m extremely blessed to be in this field and to have had the college career I did. I don’t take where I am for granted for one day, and — final lesson — neither should you.
