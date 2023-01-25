Welcome back, Vols. For those of us who made it out to Miami on Dec. 30, what a game and what a way to end the season! I had the privilege of traveling down to the Orange Bowl as a photographer for The Daily Beacon to see our Volunteers take on Clemson.
As I drove down to Miami, I was able to reflect on a few things: life, the future, what I want to do after graduation in May. I was also able to enjoy some quiet time and not have the music controlled by a toddler.
I’ll be the first to admit I was nervous. This was a big game (and yes, I know Tennessee played in some big games and had some amazing finishes this season), and I definitely felt imposter syndrome as it got closer and closer to kickoff.
Something that helped was being able to talk with some of the local media personalities who also traveled to Miami for the game. I had met a few of them before on other assignments for the Beacon and when I did my internship last semester at the Daily Times in Maryville, but here it was more informal, and we could sit and talk. I picked their brains about the job and what to expect, and they were more than encouraging.
The day of the game, I drove to Hard Rock Stadium and walked around, getting lost a few times as I searched for the media room. Walking into the media room was like walking into command central – computers and camera gear everywhere, photographers editing photos of warmups and writing captions before the game had even begun.
I decided to take my camera and walk outside where I stumbled upon the Volunteer Alumni party. I took some photos of alumni, and I even ran into a few classmates as the Pride of the Southland Band played for the crowd.
As I made my way back into the stadium, Tennessee alumnus and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was ushered into the stadium as well. He posed and took a few photos with fans and then was escorted to his seat. While making my way back to the media room, I ran into Mr. Manning and say a quick hello. Unfortunately, it was too dark in the tunnel to get a decent photo of him.
The game itself was amazing. I was able to capture Squirrel White’s diving catch. I was right there when Jabari Small was pulled into the endzone for a Tennessee Touchdown and when Ramel Keyton walked in for a score. I saw the defense sack Klubnik over and over again. The excitement and the energy was electric inside Hard Rock Stadium. It felt like a home game here at Neyland. At times, it was hard not to just sit and watch.
That game reaffirmed the path I’ve chosen. I came to the University of Tennessee to pursue a career in photojournalism. Being able to capture so many moments and different aspects of the game on such a big stage was incredible.
I transferred to UT from Pellissippi with a degree in photography, but it was photojournalism that really made me decide to continue my education here. I’ve learned so much over the last year and half from both the faculty and being able to work for the Beacon.
In my time with the Beacon, I have photographed many different campus events, covered restaurants, art exhibitions and many different sporting events. Some highlights for me have been an NCAA women’s basketball game, part of the SEC Swimming Championships, one of the Knoxville Super Regional Baseball games, former U.S. Gymnast Aly Raisman’s visit, First Lady Jill Biden’s visit and, of course, the Orange Bowl.
This is the part where I introduce myself and say that I’m the new photo editor this spring for The Daily Beacon, and I’m excited to continue the tradition of excellence that was set in place by those before me. I’m looking forward to working with both returning and new photographers to get the best shots and produce the best images possible, telling stories without words. We have a group of very talented photographers and I’m excited to show you what they can do. Welcome back to Rocky Top!
