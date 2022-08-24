Welcome back, Vols! The start of a new academic year always comes with a mixture of emotions. Some are excited to be starting a new chapter of their lives or to get back to their routine. Some are dreading the impending feeling of deadlines, while others are just anxious and curious for what this new semester will bring.
For myself, I am feeling a mixture of all three, but am glad to know that I will be in good company. As the new editor for the Opinions section, I’m feeling particularly anxious and excited to see what our writers will bring to the table.
Opinion journalism is defined as journalism that makes no claim to objectivity. It is separate from news as news is supposed to be purely factual information.
While it is not always acknowledged, there is a lot of value in opinion writing, especially in the modern journalism landscape. Although not objective, the job of an ethical opinion writer is to provide well-researched and factual evidence to back up their opinion or claim. It is my goal this year to encourage a variety of opinions, but to always have them rooted in credible sources and ethicality.
So what is the value of opinion writing?
A huge basis in the foundation of the United States is the First Amendment, which includes the freedom of the press.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances,” the amendment states.
The First Amendment basically allows criticism of the government without censorship, which is great for maintaining a free democracy. This is particularly great for opinion writers because most critics of the government come from someone’s opinion about what should or should not be done. It also allows the right to critically analyze other institutions without ramification from the government.
Great, but why should you read it?
Opinion writing is a great place to start if you are interested in something but don’t know a lot about it. When reading someone’s opinion, it is important to read it critically, but good opinion writers will lead you through how they got to their opinion and to their sources.
It is also important to read other people’s writing outside of your own bubble or point of view. While it may not change your mind, it gives you more information and insight into the mind of others.
There is so much variety in opinion writing, especially at the Beacon. We have writers commenting about sports, film, politics and art, just to name a few. There is something very special about being able to read someone’s perspective and have it elicit a reaction, even if it’s a negative one.
A source of pride for me is when I got my first hate email in response to my column. Although no one really wants “hate mail,” it was a cool experience to realize that my writing created such a reaction that someone felt the need to tell me about it.
In reference to school papers, it’s also interesting to see what your peers are thinking and interested in. A hope I have for this year is to get more columns that are directly related to the UT experience and to make the opinions section more tangible for readers.
Ultimately, the opinions section at the Beacon is a place to share and interact with campus through your own lens of the world.
If all this sounds interesting to you and you have an interest or opinion you want to share, please reach out! We’ll be recruiting writers throughout the year and would love to have you join.