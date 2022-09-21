The Beacon has officially moved from the Division of Student Life to the College of Communication and Information (CCI). I’ve had a hard time figuring out how to express my excitement about the transition.
I’m majoring in journalism and electronic media, but some days it feels like I’m also majoring in the Beacon. I go to class and learn about journalism ethics, AP style and storytelling tools. Then, I go to the Beacon office and do payroll, message editors and bad-mouth the Oxford comma.
I’ve always loved learning. But growing up, school wasn’t necessarily my safe space. I was usually overwhelmed in class, and stress would bring on migraines and bad moods. I loved learning, but I rarely loved the learning environment.
That is until I found student media. I got to be on staff of my high school newspaper for three years. My advisor, Tim Vacek, was also my AP Language and AP Seminar teacher, so I experienced his classroom in both a learning environment and a somewhat relaxed “newsroom” environment.
His academic classes provided me with a skill set for college that I’m eternally grateful for. What was also helpful to me was the way I could take what I was learning in his classes and apply it to my work with the paper.
Vacek’s academic classes would still not have put me in as stressful of an environment as some other classes, but having a student media community where I could also just be with my friends and have fun was vital.
That paper changed everything for me. It led me to my favorite people — one of whom is now Asst. Sports Editor at the Beacon. It taught me to ask questions. It made me realize that I can have fun writing. It assured me that I was heading into the right college at UT – the College of Communication and Information.
The crossover between journalism education and student media is crucial. Having Vacek, a graduate of UT’s journalism program and a Beacon alumnus, in the same room as me as I made our high school magazine was so helpful. Whether I was walking away from Adobe InDesign close to tears or had a question about journalism ethics, I never had to be worried about the work we were putting out.
I promise I’m not weirdly stuck in high school like those former quarterbacks who go back to football games and sit in the student section. The experience just reminds me of the vitality of education being incorporated into student media, which is what we are gaining with this transition into CCI.
I already apply what I learn in class to my work at the Beacon. The connection between my actual major and my Beacon major is so clear, but now it’s even more real as we enter the CCI fold.
I’m grateful the Beacon will have the incredible resources of CCI. Journalism professors have always been a few steps away from our physical office, but now those steps seem smaller.
The Beacon remains editorially independent, fully student-run and completely open to students of all majors — not just those in CCI. I wouldn’t have it any other way. But being in CCI just feels like there’s more people here for us. Students who feel overwhelmed by their learning environments have always had a place to go to with the Beacon, but now they’ll know that place has the full support of CCI.
We’ve been in the same building this whole time, but it really does feel like coming home.
