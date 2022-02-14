In a staff report from Texas A&M’s student newspaper The Battalion, it was announced that on Thursday, Feb. 10, their university’s Dean of Students Anne Reber and interim director of Student Life Stefanie Baker notified the newspaper staff that university president M. Katherine Banks demanded that they cease printing.
As of Friday, Feb. 11, the official Twitter of The Battalion tweeted that Banks has allowed the publication to continue printing until the end of the spring semester, but it will then fully transition to the digital format.
UPDATE: Per an email to The Battalion, President Banks has said she will allow the publication to print until the end of the spring semester, at which point the transition to digital will be made. https://t.co/XR86u1TRS4— The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) February 11, 2022
The Battalion currently prints weekly editions, and the student newspaper has been in print for 129 years, according to the report. Similarly, The Daily Beacon also prints weekly editions and has been in print since 1871.
The issue with this decision is not necessarily that the student newspaper is going online — while it is sad to hear when this occurs, it is a fact that newspapers across the country are turning their heads to a digital format. However, the main issue lies with the fact that the student newspaper was given no warning and that they had no say in the matter whatsoever. This is a blatant act of censorship of student media by their university.
Banks said the reasoning behind the demand was that “shifting away from print production will allow The Battalion to focus efforts on digital and multimedia,” and that the publication would be moved under the Department of Journalism at the university. They will also be stripped of resources if they do not comply with this transition.
The Battalion’s leadership was not consulted on the decision, and Banks said that it was made by university leadership alone.
While Reber said the decision had been “in the making” for nearly two weeks prior, The Battalion’s staff was not notified until Feb. 10, only a week before their next print date.
Much like The Daily Beacon at UT, The Battalion reported that in the entire history of their publication, Texas A&M leadership “has never had oversight over the content published in (their newspaper).” Due to this, it is even more shocking that, seemingly out of nowhere, the university president decided to move their publication fully online — again, with no warning.
If their university has never had a say in what happens regarding the publication of their editorially independent student newspaper — just like The Daily Beacon — what right do they have to make this decision? While they should have consulted the publication before making such a decision, they never had a right to make that decision for the students in the first place.
Written at the end of the report, The Battalion added, “Regardless, The Battalion will print on Thursday, Feb. 17.”
Student newspapers offer an unbiased look at the actions, or lack thereof, of their respective universities. While moving online does not mean less content is created or covered, this does limit exposure. Student publications such as these are reminders that nothing goes unnoticed, and print editions help to get the news into the hands of the student body and their respective communities.
It is the responsibility of journalists to report on what is happening, without any overhead telling them if they should or should not report.
As editorially independent student newspapers, it is crucial that every decision be made by the students, for the students. It is not the university’s place to make decisions for the publication. The student voice should never be censored.
Even though The Battalion will not have to answer to the demand until the end of the spring 2022 semester, they will still have to face it. This situation has not been remedied by a delay.
The Daily Beacon will continue to monitor and update on the situation.
We stand in solidarity with The Battalion newsroom, now and in the future, and firmly believe it is never a university’s place to decide what the future of its editorially independent student newspaper should be.
Sincerely,
Sarah Rainey, Editor-in-Chief
Caleigh Rozmenoski, Managing Editor
Madelyn Muschek, City News Editor
Daniel Dassow, Campus News Editor
Josh Lane, Sports Editor
Ethan Stone, Assistant Sports Editor
Kyra Bogdan, Copy Chief
Erin Gwydir, Opinions Editor
Alexandra Ashmore, Photo Editor
Bella Hughes, Design Editor
Kailee Harris, Digital Producer
Kim Lalas, Social Media Manager