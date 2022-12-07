What’s the story of fall 2022 at UT? Here’s a pitch: this fall, for the first time, more freshmen were accepted into the Haslam College of Business than into the College of Arts and Sciences. Haslam accepted 1,966 freshmen across its 10 majors, according to data from UT’s Office of Institutional Research and Assessment. Arts and Sciences accepted 1,747 freshmen across its 41 majors.
I have no doubt that when the story of this semester is told by popular historians, it will be a narrative of glory. In Neyland, we were unstoppable. College GameDay came to Knoxville twice. The number of applications was unprecedented, and the student body broke records for size.
But I worry that this semester was also a tipping point in the culture of UT, away from a scrappy place where history majors and supply chain majors co-existed in a peaceful balance and towards a sleek commercial product where less profitable programs are given the boot to make room for a hungry Haslam.
It’s an odd time to be a humanities major who wants to see UT succeed, because I no longer know whose success I am rooting for. Actually, it’s an odd time to be anything other than a business major.
If you want to know where the university is headed, you should look at this year’s historically large freshman class.
The College of Arts and Sciences accepted 13 more first-year students this fall than last fall. The Haslam College of Business, meanwhile, accepted 495 more first-year students this fall than last fall. Over 55% of the growth of this year’s freshman class was due to growth in Haslam.
If Haslam's growth continues, it will soon eclipse Arts and Sciences as the largest college by enrollment. Just five years ago, there were about 600 more arts and sciences majors than business majors in each freshmen class. The dominance of Haslam on UT’s landscape is fast approaching.
We have been told this year by our leaders that the College of Arts and Sciences is a bulky, unwieldy thing that should be split up into a divisional structure, if not separate colleges.
You know what’s also bulky? A $227 million, 306,000 square foot Haslam College of Business building sitting where Dunford, Greve and Henson Hall now sit. It’s hard to visualize, but it will be massive, the 7th largest building on campus and the largest academic facility. You know what’s unwieldy? A Haslam introductory course with 800 students.
The coming changes are the result of active choices to maximize the prestige and size of one college, even if it means displacing other colleges in the process.
Next fall, campus will echo with the sounds of hydraulic mandibles taking apart historic buildings to make way for a growing business program. Our leaders, along with a selectively generous state legislature and the enormously wealthy Haslam family, have moved to make a premier business college out of Haslam.
This should come as no surprise, nor should their success. The president of the UT System is a successful businessman and our chancellor is a scholar of business management, who once led the department of management in Haslam. Chancellor Plowman’s C.V. demonstrates a Midas touch for enrollment growth, both at UT and at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she served as executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer.
If fall 2022 was about anything, it was about growth and profit and success and predictive models and budgets and expenditures. Welcome to the University of Business, Knoxville.
I don’t say this to be negative about Haslam or its students. Many close friends of mine are business majors and I have great appreciation for the work they do. I do mean, however, to point out that a shift in the physical landscape of UT is taking place and some people will get left behind — or, moved to a secure off-campus location.
The divide between faculty — mostly in humanities — and administration is deepening in concert with our leaders' political intimacies in Nashville. And while football success is a rush and no doubt attracts students from all over the country, can we accept all of these students? And is football success enough to hold this place together, especially when it has begun physically bursting at the seams?
Why does growth seem to be the only metric of success around here these days, and whose success is it, anyways?
I will graduate in the spring, before the balance on campus shifts indelibly towards the Haslams of the world and campus gets so crowded that daily life becomes actually unpleasant. This, at least, is the trajectory we were all set on this semester.
Thanks for picking up copies of the Beacon this semester and for supporting what we do. We’ll be out of print until school starts back in January, but we will continue to post online and to social media throughout the break.
See you on the other side, Vols.
