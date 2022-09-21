The Office of Student Media’s move to the College of Communication and Information (CCI) and the creation of an endowment fund in the The Daily Beacon’s name is the kind of news that necessarily means little to the outside world. My grandmother, who reads all my articles and sends me her thoughts over text, told me as much.
“Guess I don’t understand just what it means,” she texted me. “But I am happy you think everything is going well.”
Let me explain why things are going well. The Daily Beacon now has a means of survival and growth which it did not previously have.
In order to survive as quality sources of news, student media outlets must be connected to an external non-profit organization which publishes and oversees the paper, or else they must be connected to a well-established college and a bevy of alumni to support the paper.
Many leading college newspapers function on the first model. The Yale Daily News, known as the nation’s oldest college daily newspaper, is a division of the Yale Daily News Publishing Co., which is overseen by the paper’s editor-in-chief and president.
Closer to home, UGA’s student newspaper The Red and Black is run by the independent non-profit Red & Black Publishing Company, Inc. and UNC Chapel-Hill’s The Daily Tar Heel by the DTH Media Corp. These companies often have student leaders who oversee finances, as well as a board of directors made up of faculty, alumni and community members who steer the publication.
For The Daily Beacon, this model went out the window in 1971 when UT dissolved the University of Tennessee Publishing Association, Inc. – the group that had published the student paper since 1916 – and took on its assets and liabilities.
The reasoning behind this decision is unclear, but I imagine it was meant to allow the Beacon, only six years old at the time, to function as its own company, funded through advertising and loosely overseen by the university through the Division of Student Life (then called the Division of Student Affairs).
That model worked well for a long time. Those were the days when Beacon alumnus Tim Sellers (‘88), an account executive at the paper in the mid-80s, wore a suit and tie to class because he needed to be ready to meet with ad clients at a moment’s notice.
When you work on a student paper, you inevitably hear about these glory days when the paper printed 5 days a week and it had to be physically pasted together late into the night. These were the days before social media and smartphones and, as legend has it, every student picked up a copy of The Daily Beacon. They held the papers up at games.
These were also the days when the staff went out to get drinks and the newsroom had the raucous, sometimes profane atmosphere that papers are supposed to have.
The glory days existed in microform even after the advent of social media when fewer students picked up the paper. The print output slimmed down and the paper’s place on campus slipped into question, but the office was still a bustling place.
But then came a pandemic that cleared out the newsroom and undid our systems for everything from finding sources to laying out each week’s paper. We are still recovering from that emptiness.
The Beacon already operates differently than many college papers, and in some ways, we are uniquely independent. Each week, our content is put together by a dozen editors and a few dozen staff members and contributors. The Yale Daily News, by contrast, is produced by around 50 editors and a staff of nearly 300 students.
We benefit in some ways from the small scale of our operation. Given the dedication of our staff and editors, I think we could survive just about anything. We already survived a pandemic.
But in order to grow, to modernize and expand our audience, we need to have more connections on campus and more engagement from our alumni. We need to be woven into the fabric of UT while still maintaining our editorial independence and our openness to students of all majors.
That is why I am thankful to CCI Dean Joe Mazer for spearheading this transition and to Tim Sellers, a founding partner with Memphis-based integrated communications firm inferno, who has donated to establish an endowment fund for the Beacon.
It is clear now more than ever how many people care about student media at UT and want to see us thrive as we continue to provide students with life-changing experiences.
Readers, including alumni of the Beacon, can donate to the Sellers UTK Daily Beacon Endowment by visiting giving.utk.edu/beacon. Donations can also be made directly to the Student Media Enrichment Fund through our site.
With a new partnership with CCI and a sustainable source of funding in the future, the Beacon is now on course not only to survive, but to join ranks with other leading student media outlets across the country. We are here, we will grow and we will continue to serve UT’s campus and the Knoxville community.
