What a game.
The videos flooding our feeds are addicting, aren’t they? From every angle — from phones, drones and Canons — the shots induce chills.
Tennessee fans (and sworn enemies) will rewatch those moments forever — not just the spectacular connections from Hooker and Hyatt but that almost-short final-second kick from McGrath, the split-second disbelief, the first screams followed by the seismic crack of orange and white fireworks lighting up the giant rim of Neyland.
Was there someone waiting with a finger on a button for the moment they could light up our world? I was sitting at home with my finger on the “tweet” button waiting to see the punt follow through so I could send these incredible words out to The Daily Beacon’s followers: “BREAKING: Tennessee defeats Alabama 52-49.”
I watched as a stampede of Vols took over the field until the turf was a carpet of orange humanity. These are the moments that make a community. As freshman Emily Mitchell told the Beacon, “I have never been prouder to be a Tennessee Vol, now and forever.”
Could the timing of this euphoria been any better just one day before the start of Homecoming? The Vols took down the Crimson Tide in Neyland Stadium. Welcome home, Volunteers!
Here’s what you need to know. If this season in the life of UT Knoxville was summed up in one word, it would be “energy.” It’s as if the pandemic wound us up into a tight ball of potential energy, and at the crack of a baseball bat, it all became kinetic and exploded outwards. We have accelerated past the pandemic and are speeding into the future.
The day before the game, Chancellor Donde Plowman joined alumnus Paul Finebaum, a former sports editor of the Beacon, on a live taping of his show outside Thompson-Boling.
Though many students, staff and faculty wish campus was not growing so fast or remodeling so much, Plowman celebrated all the change: “I say to people, wait ‘til we’re really great at football, and then we’ll just be off the charts!”
Well, we just beat Alabama. We broke some records and garnered international recognition along the way. What student, especially one who loves winning, wouldn’t be drawn to UT by last weekend’s spectacle?
President Boyd and Chancellor Plowman saw far more than just a win for the football team on Saturday. Amid the cloud of orange and cigar smoke, they saw donations and students pouring in. I think they saw newer and bigger buildings. It would not surprise me at all if, in the very near future, we had to abandon the charts that once defined the Volunteer experience.
On our end, the Beacon is under-practiced at covering a fantastically successful football program. We are still learning how to make the most of this energy.
But we’ve already started to gain momentum, and I am confident that we will have a resurgence of our own in the next few years spurred on by increased visibility on campus and support from alumni and campus partners.
As a step in that direction, while the grass outside our office is still littered with fragments of victory cigars, we are adding our full nameplate to the website for the first time. This is who we are, and we are here to serve you with this special Homecoming edition and with all our work.
Welcome home, Vols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.